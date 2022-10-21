College Football Betting Picks: Finding the Edge, Week 8

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 8 CFB Best Bets

We nailed exactly 50 percent of our bets in Week 7, and our featured bets also did well. We suffered our first losing week in the Top 25 but still managed to make a couple of key calls. Taking USC and the points worked out (barely), and taking the risk of giving Vandy 38 worked out in the UGA pick.

Week 7 Results (25-25-0) 50.0%

Week 7 Featured Bets (3-2-0) 60.0%

Week 7 Top 25 Results (6-7-0) 46.1%

Overall Top 25 Results (73-57-2) 55.3%

Overall Featured Bet Results (20-18-0) 52.6%

OVERALL RESULTS (225-230-4) 49.0%

SIMULATED BETS

Wednesday (1-0) APP -9.5

UVA +3, USA =3, TEM +13, UAB +1.5, CIN -3, SYR +13.5, IOWA +30, HOU -2.5, IND +3, ULM +6.5, KU +9.5, KNT -18.5, DUKE +9, CMCH -6.5, BUFF +7, NIU -3, EMU +2.5, UNLV +27, TTU -6.5, LT +3, NW +14, TUL -7, UCLA +6, TEX -6, PUR +2.5, WF -20.5, BYU -7, M-OH -6.5, FIU +14.5, ODU -2.5, JMU -12.5, UTSA -10, MISS -2, STAN -3, UTEP +3.5, CSU -5, MIZZ -14,, USM -2, ULL -6.5, NMSU +21, FRES -10.5, BAMA -21, BSSU +2.5, PSU -4, UCF -5, TA&M -3, ICU -3.5, COLO +23.5, PITT +2.5, WYO -4.5, WASH -7.5, NEV +7

FEATURED BETS

SYRACUSE +13.5 @ Clemson AND OVER 49.5

The Tigers have been masters of the one-score margin of victory, and they are taking on an unbeaten Syracuse squad. This pick would be a lock if they played this one in the Carrier Dome, but the intangibles are still there in Death Valley. Syracuse has historically been a headache for Clemson and this time around, the Orange are fielding one of the best teams they've had, likely dating back to Donovan McNabb. The Tigers will probably be able to stop Syracuse's run game, but with a lot of inexperienced youth in Clemson's secondary, the Tigers will be vulnerable to the pass. I still think Clemson will pull this out, but Syracuse will cover. I also think the projected game total is too low, so I will also take the OVER here.

UCLA +6 @ Oregon

It's shocking that the Bruins are getting six. The team is simply stacked, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo all playing at a very high level. Bo Nix and the Ducks have improved since getting blown out by Georgia, and their defense could present a challenge, but if there was ever a team that Chip Kelly could take all the way, it's this year's squad. They are well aware that they need more wins against ranked teams to find a way into the playoff, and they'll be ready.

TEXAS -6 @ Oklahoma State

These two teams are headed in opposite directions. The Cowboys are trending down after last week's blowout loss to TCU, while Texas looked impressive in their win over a scrappy Iowa State squad. Quinn Ewers looked close to 100 percent, throwing three touchdowns in the win. He should be at full speed Saturday, and Bijan Robinson should be primed to shred Oklahoma State's defense.

WASHINGTON -14 @ Cal

I think the Huskies still deserved to be ranked despite two bad losses. Let's not forget that Michael Penix remains one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country, and he's surrounded by lots of talent The key to covering will depend on their ability to contain Jaydn Ott, who is the unquestioned engine of the offense. If they can force Jack Plummer into a few mistakes, they should be able to win by three scores.