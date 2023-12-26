College Football DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for Tuesday, December 26

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Tuesday offers up three bowl games for CFB DFS action, and although we managed to avoid options in the Quick Lane Bowl universally, the final two games offer a lot of production opportunities for us to explore.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota (-3.5) vs. Bowling Green O/U: 39.5

First Responder Bowl: Texas State (-3) vs. Rice O/U: 59.5

Guaranteed Rate BowlKansas (-12.5) vs. UNLV O/U: 67.5

As you can see, there's ample reason to avoid the Quick Lane Bowl. With a new quarterback for Minnesota and a questionable offense for Bowling Green, you're better off looking elsewhere.

CFB DFS TOOLS

Quarterback

Through the process of elimination, you can narrow down the six situations at quarterback fairly easily. There are only two crystal-clear starters, and although we have reasonable assumptions for four other teams, Minnesota will bring out an untested quarterback. The biggest question to answer is with the Jayhawks, as the ability to use a Kansas Signal-caller against UNLV would be a great advantage in the pool.

Jason Bean, Kansas (DK $8,900, FD $11,500) vs. UNLV

The best guess for Kansas is Bean, as Jalon Daniels isn't likely to risk further injury after planning to return to the team in 2024. Although the Jayhawks aren't as explosive with Bean under center, they have enough weapons for the quarterback to simply manage the game without making too many mistakes. There are some issues with Bean in this spot, however. The team will enter the bowl game with a new offensive coordinator, and three of Kansas' best receivers have left the program. It's one reason why I believe Kansas will lean on the run (see below), making the other QB pick a more sound option…

Jayden Maiava, UNLV (DK $7,200, FD $9,000) vs. Kansas

Maiava didn't perform well in his first couple of games as the Rebels' starter, but he turned on the gas down the stretch, finishing the season with 2,802 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also a threat out of the backfield, with 261 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 13 games. The high O/U for this game is well-warranted, as both offenses can rack up the score and have losses on the defensive end. I would argue that Maiava has the tougher test against the Kansas secondary, but the Rebels have had plenty of time to watch for this game, and they'll find a way to maximize Maiava's production. Bean has the edge in experience over the freshman, but the Rebels are keen to make a statement for the Mountain West.

Also consider: TJ Finley, Texas State (DK $8,000, FD $10,200) vs. Rice

Running Back

Devin Neal, Kansas (DK $7,900. FD $11,400) vs. UNLV

When it comes to consistency, Neal ranks head and shoulders over the other backs on this slate, and Bean's new limitations for the passing game will force the team to establish the run. Luckily, the Rebels have problems containing running backs, and the problem is accentuated by some key losses on that side of the ball. The Rebels rank 87th in the FBS in run defense, and that number is based on UNLV's full complement on defense.

Ismail Mahdi, Texas State (DK $6,200, FD $9,400) vs. Rice

I love the price for Mahdi on DraftKings. Rice is 70th nationally against the run, and it's hard to find better stats in bowl season than Mahdi, who compiled 1,208 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also an option for Finley out of the backfield, averaging at least one good catch for YAC yardage per game. The duo of Neal and Mahdi are chalk options for me, but we'll look for an additional player with a slightly lower salary…

Dean Connors, Rice (DK $5,500, FD $8,600) vs. Texas State

QB AJ Padgett looked pretty good for Rice in the final three contests, but the team will still rely on a solid run game to get the job done. The projected total is great for this game, and Connors' ability to extend drives with an average of 6.7 yards per carry will keep the game competitive. Texas State isn't bad against the run, but Connors will find openings.

Wide Receiver

Luke McCaffrey, Rice (DK $8,000, FD $9,700) vs. Texas State

I'll admit that I probably won't roster McCaffrey because I won't be able to afford him, but I love watching this guy play. Like his brother, he can do a little bit of everything. He's a lock to score in this matchup, as he will be involved in every facet of the offense.

Kole Wilson, Texas State (DK $5,300, FD $8,200) vs. Rice

Although we don't have any news for top WR Joey Hobert for the bowl game, Wilson has emerged as TJ Finley's favorite target over the past few weeks. He's coming off a great 102-yard game against South Alabama and has made a worthwhile impact in almost every game this season. We need this price point to stay under the salary cap, so Wilson fits the bill.

Jacob De Jesus, UNLV (DK $4,500, FD $5,500) vs. Kansas

It will be hard to find room for Ricky White, but De Jesus does just enough to be worthwhile as a budget option. The differential among Kansas' receiving corps is very slim, and it's a dart throw to determine who will be the top guy in that offense. White is a clear top contributor for the Rebels, but there's a massive drop in receptions after De Jesus on UNLV's depth chart.

Also consider: Lawrence Arnold, Kansas (DK $5,800, FD $8,000) vs. UNLV