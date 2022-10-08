College Football DFS: FanDuel Saturday Night Slate, Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

The fact that Army rated

We identified a few targets for our favorite game, but there are probably other values in the USC and Washington State player pools that we haven't identified, especially among the secondary receivers. Wake Forest, Alabama and Notre Dame are other spots where you can dive deeper, and it's best to leave Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and South Carolina alone.

FanDuel CFB DFS Picks: Night Slate Plays for Week 6

We have a packed nine-game slate on tap for FanDuel's Saturday night slate, with several interesting games to consider.

SLATE OVERVIEW

USC (-12) vs. Washington State O/U: 65.5

Notre Dame (-3) vs. BYU O/U: 65.5

Wake Forest (-16.5) vs. Army O/U: 66.5

Kentucky (-5.5) vs. South Carolina O/U: 46.5

Illinois (-3) vs. Iowa O/U: 36.5

Kansas State (-1) @ Iowa State O/U: 45.5

Clemson (-20.5) @ Boston College O/U: 48.5

Alabama (-23.5) @ Texas A&M O/U: 49.5

N.C. State (-3.5) vs. Florida State O/U: 50.5

WEATHER REPORT

No serious weather concerns.

QUARTERBACK

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest ($11,500) vs. Army

The Demon Deacons can put up a lot of points in the right situation, but it doesn't seem to matter how good the opposing defense is when Hartman is under center. Hartman racked up 337 passing yards against Clemson, representing one of the best defenses in the country. The fact that Army rated in the Top 40 in passing defense doesn't concern me. Not only is Hartman matchup-proof, but he is also bolstered by one of the best receiving corps in the country. The line here is -16.5 and I expect Hartman to do more than enough to cover.

Caleb Williams, USC ($10,700) vs. Washington State

There's a target on USC's back as they face one promising team after another in conference play. Lincoln Riley encourages Williams to get the ball moving early, and when you have targets like Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, the task is easy. Washington State's defense doesn't have the kind of secondary that can stop this offense, and with the Colle Football Rankings coming up soon, Riley will tell Williams to stay out there and rack up the points - they need to keep making a case.

Jalen Milroe ($9,000) or Bryce Young ($10,600), Alabama vs. Texas A&M

This is an apparent wait-and-see spot, but the vigilant will get a layer with below-average ownership, depending on which way the pendulum swings. Against a weaker opponent, I think Nick Saban would just sit Young with his injury, but against the Aggies, he'd like Young out there. When you look at all the offensive weapons Alabama has, it's difficult to fade their quarterback, no matter who takes the field

RUNNING BACK

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State ($9,500) @ Iowa State

Vaughn won't be the first guy off the board for DFs players, but you won't find a more reliable back in college football at the moment, and he's on a team that is trending up in almost every category. Although he only has two rushing touchdowns so far, he's racked up 350 yards of total offense this season and is almost a cinch to break the century mark against a Cyclone defense that has struggled to stop the run.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama ($8,600) vs. Texas A&M

I like Gibbs regardless of who takes the field as Alabama's quarterback. Jalen Milroe will lean on him for support, while Young will be limited and unlikely to pass much. Gibbs pulled up multiple long runs last week, and he showed that he can turn a broken play into a touchdown with the tightest of seams in the opposing defense. He faces a sterner test against an above-average Texas A%M defense that intends to force Alabama to beat them through the air. Despite that prediction, they'll have their hands full in quieting Gibbs down.

Travis Dye, USC ($8,900) vs. Washington State

Despite a loaded depth chart, Dye continues to lead a very talented group of running backs and is essential to USC's game plan. The former Oregon star has 422 yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season, and he's supplemented that with almost 100 receiving yards. There's no sense getting too cute at running back - Dye is a difference-maker.

Also consider: Will Shipley, Clemson ($8,800) @ Boston College

BUDGET PLAY: Chirs Tyree, Notre Dame ($7,100) vs. BYU

WIDE RECEIVER

Jordan Addison, USC ($9,300) vs. Washington State

I thought we'd see Addison above 10k. All things considered, you're getting one of the nation's best receivers and Caleb Williams' favorite targets at a discount. Opposing defenses know they need to account heavily for Addison, but USC's offense has so many ways to beat you, it's hard to keep him reined in on every play. The opposing secondary will almost always direct the safety to swing down and double-team him, but it only takes one blown coverage for Addison to leave you wondering what just happened.

De'zhaun Stribling, Washington State ($7,800)m@ USC

I'm taking a receiver on the other end of this matchup because I expect the Cougars to play from behind for most of this game. Cameron Ward loves getting the ball to Stripling because he can generate a good YAC result. USC's defense has been better than expected, but they need to cut down on penalties. In an effort to stem the number of interference calls, you may see a better environment for Cameron Ward, which will only help Stribling.

Traeshon Holden, Alabama ($7,100) vs. Texas A&M

I like holden's chances with Young or Milroe, especially against the Aggies, who plan on forcing an air attack from the Crimson Tide. You have a wide array of receivers to choose from on this roster, but Holden's salary point is the most favorable relative to his production. He only has 18 catches, but he's turned that number into four touchdowns and 226 yards. That's a lot of output for the 7k range.

Gunner Romney, BYU ($6,000) @ Notre Dame

There's a bit of risk associated with Romney, but targeting a player who is slowly returning from injury is often a good call because his first game back will likely be under his usual projection. The result will be a missed call on the player's salary because his numbers will almost certainly improve and be closer to his usual production. He had 9.3 FDFP in his first game back, and Jaren Hall will definitely keep looking his way.