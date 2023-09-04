College Football DFS Picks: Clemson @ Duke Showdown/Single-Game Contest Plays

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

This game features two quarterbacks who have a lot to prove this season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik has garnered considerable hype as the Tigers' heir apparent, but impatience in the pocket and errant passing plagued his bowl appearance against Tennessee. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will feature a better playbook for Klubnik, but the quarterback must show vast improvement for Clemson to achieve its goals. Duke's Duke's Riley Leonard has a starting season under his belt. While he is the more proven quarterback, Clemson's stalwart defense will aim to

DraftKings - 1 CPTN slot (1.5x), 5 UTIL slots, 50k salary

FanDuel - 1 MVP slot (1.5x), 4 FLEX slots, 60k salary

As you can see, both structures feature a 1.5x multiplier position, but DraftKings provides an additional utility slot. While a cursory examination might imply that Fanduel's format would make for an easier task, DraftKings requires that you make some sacrifices to get six quality players in the contest. DraftKings also adds an interesting wrinkle - salaries for the CPTN slot are multiplied by 1.5x, so you must pay up. For both formats, selecting the correct multiplier is paramount, so we will first focus on finding the right fit for that position and then provide a list of potential utility performers.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Clemson (-13) @ Duke O/U: 55.5

This game features two quarterbacks who have a lot to prove this season. Clemson's Cade Klubnik has garnered considerable hype as the Tigers' heir apparent, but impatience in the pocket and errant passing plagued his bowl appearance against Tennessee. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will feature a better playbook for Klubnik, but the quarterback must show vast improvement for Clemson to achieve its goals. Duke's Duke's Riley Leonard has a starting season under his belt. While he is the more proven quarterback, Clemson's stalwart defense will aim to disrupt and contain the offense. Leonard didn't face a defense as tough as Clemson last season, so it's hard to predict how he'll respond. I am a bit surprised by this game's total because it sets up as a gritty battle between two experienced defenses, each with a goal of limiting a developing quarterback.

Multiplier Selections

RB Will Shipley, Clemson (DK:$14,700, UTIL $9,800, FD $15,500)

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson (DK: CPTN $17,700, UTIL $11,800, FD $16,500)

QB Riley Leonard, Duke (DK: CPTN $15,000, UTIL $10,400, FD$14,000)

I favor Shipley over Klubnik due to the massive salary difference. We must also acknowledge that despite a new OC in the house, Clemson lives and dies via defense and a solid running game. Shipley's an every-down back who exhibits speed and a flair for finding creases to exploit. The Tigers will give Shipley plenty of opportunity to wear down Duke's defensive front, which will allow Klubnik to open up the passing game. The problem with Leonard is Clemson's defense, pure and simple. His salaries are low enough that he'll be a tempting add for the multiplier, but one will have to depend on Leonard's ability to break a few big plays. Scouts are already looking at Leonard as an NFL-ready quarterback - now he has to prove it against an NFL-caliber defense. Most of my builds will be split between Shipley and Klubnik in the multiplier.

UTIL/FLEX Selections

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson (DK $12,600, FD $13,000)

WR Jalon Calhoun, Duke (DK $11,100, FD $10,000)

WR Adam Randall, Clemson (DK $9,900, FD $10,500)

K Robert Gunn, Clemson (DK $7,200)

WR Jaquez Moore, Duke (DK $5,100, FD $7,500)

WR Cole Turner, Clemson (DK $8,400, FD $8,000)

K Todd Pelino, Duke (DK $6,000)

Those not qualifying for multiplier status can also find their way into the fold, but your salary allotment depends on who you choose to lead your roster. If I lead with Shipley in the multiplier, Klubnik or Leonard can move into the UTIL/FLEX category and vice-versa. I've provided five receivers for selection, and Duke running backs are excluded for a couple of reasons.

Running backs have historically had zero success against Clemson's defense. Some of the country's best running backs have failed to gain traction, and I don't see that metric changing. Although Phil Mafah ($9,400) will check in for a series, it's Shipley's show. Even if I wanted to use Mafah, his salary is high relative to his contribution.

As you experiment with builds, you'll learn very quickly that you'll need to get a kicker involved, but they are only available on DraftKings. For example, in a Shipley build, including Klubnik and other utility stars, it is very difficult without diving for value at kicker. Gunn and Pelino have value because both teams may have trouble converting in the red zone. Pelino may be the better option due to a bit more experience and the likelihood of a lower red zone conversion rate for Duke.

For the first time in recent memory, Wide Receiver U lacks graduates. Although Antonio Williams comes close, there's no clear-cut smash option for Clemson at the wideout position, which compels me to take some second-tier options at wideout for the Tigers, like Randall and Turner. While the same can be said for Duke, it's hard to argue with Jalon Calhoun at his utility salaries.

Overview

I think it's a requirement to get Shipley, Klubnik/Leonard, a Duke receiver and a Clemson receiver involved. You can then complement with one and possibly two kickers on DraftKings. For FanDuel, I'm willing to bring Jake Briningstool ($8,000) into the mix to save some coin. He should emerge as an effective security blanket for Klubnik. Duke's Nicky Dalmolin ($7,000) is a less desirable tight end, but he can be used for salary relief if you lead with a Shipley/Klubnik combo at the top.