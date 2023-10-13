College Football DFS Picks: Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

Stanford is left out in the cold for our endorsements, so if you want to get really unique, you can look at that roster more closely. For me, they are too hard to trust against the Buffaloes.

The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET for our Friday slate. We get another chance to see Colorado in prime time (pun intended), and there are two other close games with predicted high totals.

Slate Overview

Tulane (-4.5) @ Memphis O/U: 54.5

Fresno State (-4) @ Utah State O/U: 55.5

Colorado (-11.5) vs. Stanford O/U: 59.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Friday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel - Week 7

Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (DK $9,500, FD $11,800) vs. Stanford

How can you avoid the nation's best passer? The answer may be surprising. Sanders is the kind of player I'll begin with, and if I find my roster unbalanced and in need of tinkering, I'll move him off and roll back to someone else. This method is especially true on FanDuel, where he's just below 12k. If all cylinders are humming, Sanders will destroy Stanford with the kind of statement and theatrics we've come to expect from his father. I think some quarterbacks on the slate could get within striking distance of Sanders, but no one will overtake him. If that's the case, how can we fade him? If the salary differential for a lesser quarterback can be offset by better selections we can have at other positions, we can get unique while everyone else jumps on the Sanders bandwagon.

Seth Henigan, Memphis (DK $7,500, FD $9,800) vs. Tulane

Henigan can work as my top QB or in the S-FLEX. The Green Wave will make running difficult for Memphis' backfield, but they are far weaker against an air attack. To win, Henigan will need to air it out early and often, and his stats bear out his potential. While the numbers lag far behind Sanders, Henigan's three rushing touchdowns are even with Shedeur. It may be difficult to handle both in the same roster, but we'll examine that as we go along.

Also consider: Cooper Legas, Utah State [LOGO (DK $5,300, FD $8,400) vs. Fresno State

Running Back

You'll find Blake Watson at the top on both sites, but I will drastically lower my exposure to him drastically against Tulane's defense. I anticipate one of his lowest totals of the season in this matchup. If you're going with Sanders and Henigan, his omission serves as a cost-saving measure.

Makhi Hughes, Tulane (DK $5,500, FD $8,600) @ Memphis

Memphis has had trouble containing opposing rushers this season, and Hughes provides some of the most consistent production we'll find on this slate. He went off on UAB for 123 yards and two touchdowns in his last game, and there's no one else in the Green Wave's running back room who will come close to his production.

Davon Booth, Utah State (DK $5,400, FD $6,800) vs. Fresno State

Booth carries some variance but has shown up in the more challenging contests like Colorado Stare and James Madison. You can excuse bad games against defenses like Iowa and Air Force, and if you take those off the plate, you can find some consistency. The Bulldogs are fine against the run, allowing just under 100 yards a game, but Fresno State's opponents have not been teeming with running talent. They were able to contain Cameron Skattebo, but Arizona State was banged up and out of sorts in that contest. The Aggies have another talented back in Robert Briggs (DK $4,400, FD $4,700), but you only get a big discount on FanDuel with this pivot.

Deep Dive: Alton McCaskill, Colorado (DK $3,300, FD $6,000) vs. Stanford

McCaskill was one of the busts in my Pac-12 preview article, and I've been on the money so far. Reports say that Sanders wants to get the transfer more involved in the run game this week, and if the Buffaloes grab an early lead, I think we'll see him take the field. He appears to be past his knee injury, and it's unclear if there's another malady. For now, I will take Sanders' word and insert him into a few lineups.

Also consider: Elijah Gilliam, Fresno State (DK $5,600, FD $8,000)

Wide Receiver

Xavier Weaver, Colorado (DK $6,900, FD $8,500) vs. Stanford

Jimmy Horn, Colorado (DK $6,500, FD $7,400) vs. Stanford

This tandem is an excellent selection for FanDuel, especially for Horn, who I think is underpriced. The double stack makes perfect sense if you've gone to the well with Shedeur Sanders, and I highly doubt you'll be disappointed with the result. I'd lean more toward Weaver on his own over on DraftKings.

Roc Taylor, Memphis (DK $5,600, FD $7,800) vs. Tulane

I'd like to see more touchdowns here, but Taylor's been on fire recently. Over his past two games, he's grabbed 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown. Memphis may be playing from behind, so we should expect big totals from Henigan and Taylor, especially in the second half.

Jalen Royals, Utah State (DK $6,000, FD $9,000) vs. Fresno State

Both Royals and Terrell Vaughn are overpriced on FanDuel, but I like going with Royals. Even though Vaughn is Utah State's top wideout, Royals has been a red-zone threat. He has seven touchdowns off of 32 catches. Vaughn has seven TDs as well and also has more receptions and yards, but the $1,000 difference on DraftKings could really help our bottom line.

Also consider: Jaelen Gill, Fresno State (DK $6,200, FD $8,000)