College Football DFS Picks: Friday Slate Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 3

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

If Harris were active, he would probably be my top choice, but I would go with Tagovailoa despite a slightly inflated salary on both sites. He's posted two good results to begin the season, although his two picks against Charlotte raise some concern. Still, he's thrown for four touchdowns over two games and has a firm control of the offense. There's nothing

The biggest headline has to be the condition of UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (toe), who was wearing a walking boot at practice and is currently listed as questionable. The team has no other experienced quarterback on the roster, so their prospects are shaky at best. It equates to a sharp downgrade for UTSA's passing offense if Harris misses, and we will work on the assumption that he'll sit.

There's a 4:00 p.m. start time for Friday's three-game slate, and although all three contests show projected totals of 50 and under, there will be plenty of targets for your DFS enjoyment on DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's get to it.

There's a 4:00 p.m. start time for Friday's three-game slate, and although all three contests show projected totals of 50 and under, there will be plenty of targets for your DFS enjoyment on DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's get to it.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Maryland (-14.5) vs. Virginia O/U: 48.5

UTSA (-8.5) vs. Army O/U: 44.5

Air Force (-9.5) vs. Utah State O/U: 47

The biggest headline has to be the condition of UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (toe), who was wearing a walking boot at practice and is currently listed as questionable. The team has no other experienced quarterback on the roster, so their prospects are shaky at best. It equates to a sharp downgrade for UTSA's passing offense if Harris misses, and we will work on the assumption that he'll sit.

CFB DFS TOOLS

Week 3 Friday Plays for DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (DK $9,600, FD $11,200) @ Virginia

If Harris were active, he would probably be my top choice, but I would go with Tagovailoa despite a slightly inflated salary on both sites. He's posted two good results to begin the season, although his two picks against Charlotte raise some concern. Still, he's thrown for four touchdowns over two games and has a firm control of the offense. There's nothing special about Virginia's defense, and I expect Maryland to have its way with the Cavs for most of the evening.

Zac Larrier, Air Force (DK $6,500, FD $9,800) vs. Utah State

This slate doesn't need a quarterback for the Superflex spot, as the Harris situation has eliminated the only other endorsement I was comfortable with. I feel obligated to put Harrier out there, although it doesn't thrill me. The Falcons are all about the triple option, and while it's effective, the scheme doesn't do the quarterback any favors. Expect little to no passing from this pick and hope for a porous Utah defense to surrender a lot of running production to Larrier and his running backs. He's not a terrible pick, but on paper, he's just a glorified running back.

Running Back

Roman Hemby, Maryland (DK $8,500, FD $9,700) vs. Virginia

I've endorsed Hemby already this season, and he came through in a big way against Charlotte last week. We've already elaborated on Virginia's defense, and I also think Hemby will have no problem here. Virginia may be able to put some points up to make this closer, but Colby McDonald (DK $5,200, FD $5,800) is someone who could see more touches if the game gets out of hand.

Kevorian Barnes, UTSA (DK $6,600, FD $9,100) vs. Army

Without Harris, the Roadrunners will need a solid day out of Barnes to stay competitive. Luckily, Army has shown some weakness in the run game and has a fleet of decent pass protectors, so the run /pass ratio would have probably adjusted anyway. Barnes ran for identical yardage (103) in both games this season, and although Harris won't be there to keep linebackers on their toes, Barnes should show up with a good total.

Owen Burk, Air Force (DK $5,500, FD $8,5000) vs. Utah State

You do yourself a disservice if you don't get Air Force's rushing attack involved, and Burk seems to be the go-to guy right now when the game is close. John Lee Eldridge (DK $5,000, FD $4,900) has a wealth of experience in this scheme, but his big game came in a blowout. I think the Falcons will hold the spread but not run away with it, so Burk makes the most sense right now.

Wide Receiver

Although I'd like to have UTSA's receivers, I can't endorse him based on the Harris situation. His salary on DraftKings is low enough that you can chance them with an untested quarterback, but it's a risk-reward play if Harris fails to suit up.

Kaden Prather, Maryland (DK $6,500, FD $8,100) vs. Virginia

The Maryland receiving corps could break any number of ways, but I'll put the safe money on Prather. The potential return of Tyrese Chambers will skew some output for others, but I don't expect Prather to be adversely affected. Tight end Corey Dyches (DK $6,300, FD $6,800) is a favorite target of Tagovailoa, and he'll also be a valuable piece against Virginia, especially on shallow crossing routes. A stack seems like the best course of action here, so put two Maryland receivers in your lineup.

Malik Washington, Virginia (DK $5,300, FD $7,300) @ Maryland

I don't quite understand why the Cavs are going with Tony Muskett this week. Anthony Colandrea was spectacular against James Madison last week, and he deserves the start based on that performance. Obviously, Tony Elliott thinks he knows best, but we haven't seen the kind of offense that won two championships at Clemson, which is what Virginia hoped he would deliver. Using Muskett only dilutes the value of a guy like Washington, a 5-8 speedster with a nose for getting open. My hot take? Muskett will falter, and Colandrea will enter the game. The switch should give Washington some extra oomph in his stat line.

CONCLUSION

If we see Harris is ready to go tomorrow, I see no reason why you can't pivot to him and get his wideouts involved. However, the sharps will quickly take this move, resulting in a significant rostership drop for Tagovailoa. It might be wise to stay put and involve the receivers independently rather than move all your assets to the Roadrunners.