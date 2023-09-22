College Football DFS Picks: Friday Slate Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

This is a top-notch revenge scenario for Armstongt and offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who travel back to Charlottesville in a battle against their former team. The Wolfpack started out slowly and suffered an unfortunate blip against Notre Dame, but the team bounced back in a big way against VMI. I would argue that VMI is on par with a Virginia team that struggles mightily on both sides of the ball. Armstrong and Anae are very familiar

For DFS purposes, the spreads are all narrow and favorable for DFS, but the Wisconsin-Purdue matchup outpaces the other contests with a much higher game total. I also found higher exposure for N.C. State, Boise State and Air Force in our endorsements.

DraftKings and FanDuel have rolled out identical slates for Friday evening, featuring a quartet of road favorites. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Wisconsin (-5.5) @ Purdue O/U: 53.5

North Carolina State (-8.5) @ Virginia O/U: 47.5

Boise State (-6) @ San Diego State O/U: 46

Air Force (-5.5) @ San Jose State O/U: 46.5

For DFS purposes, the spreads are all narrow and favorable for DFS, but the Wisconsin-Purdue matchup outpaces the other contests with a much higher game total. I also found higher exposure for N.C. State, Boise State and Air Force in our endorsements.

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Friday Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 4



Quarterback

Brennan Armstrong, North Carolina State [LOGO (DK $9,200, FD $11,000] @ Virginia

This is a top-notch revenge scenario for Armstongt and offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who travel back to Charlottesville in a battle against their former team. The Wolfpack started out slowly and suffered an unfortunate blip against Notre Dame, but the team bounced back in a big way against VMI. I would argue that VMI is on par with a Virginia team that struggles mightily on both sides of the ball. Armstrong and Anae are very familiar with Virginia's defense. They will find avenues to exploit it, and although you could make the same argument for Virginia, the Wolfpack will be able to control that edge more effectively.

Hudson Card, Purdue (DK $6,300, FD $8,700) vs. Wisconsin

I'm a big fan of Card for the S-FLEX position on both sites, especially on DraftKings, where the salary is quite favorable. Purdue began the season with three tough opponents, but Card was consistent throughout. Against Fresno State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse, Card produced 825 yards, three touchdowns and only one pick. His 65.5 percent completion percentage could stand some improvement, but Card is one of the most battle-tested quarterbacks on the slate, and he faces a Wisconsin defense that's allowed an average of 257.3 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.

Also consider: Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin (DK $8,700, FD $10,000) @ Purdue

Running Back

I won't deny the value of Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, but I predict that their rostership percentages will be through the roof. Both of them are also quite expensive, and my running back endorsements will reflect an attempt to produce a more balanced lineup across all positions.

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (DK $5,800, FD $9,800) @ San Deigo State

Jeanty's salary is ridiculously low on DraftKings, but I would also take him on FanDuel. He exhibits one of the most consistent stat lines on the slate, with 204 yards and four touchdowns. His real value comes with the passing game, where he's been a prime target for Taylen Green. With 16 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, he's head-and-shoulders above every other running back selection. Although the Aztecs have historically been stingy against the run, the 2023 version of the defense has been much less successful, allowing an average of 145.3 yards.

Owen Burk, Air Force (DK $6,300, FD $7,700) @ San Jose State

It's always tough to pick the best from the many options for the Falcons, but I think Burk is the safest route. Air Force has leaned on fullback Emmanuel Michel (DK $5,500, FD $8,500) at the goal line, and FanDuel has actually ranked him above Burk, but I think that's a mistake. If you really want Michel's touchdown potential, you could take him at a lower cost on DraftKings, but Burk should continue to lead the way between the 20s.

Michael Allen, North Carolina State (DK $5,900, FD $5,600) @ Virginia

Allen is my budget option at running back, and a few factors place him in a great spot to succeed. Jordan Houston has elected to redshirt, and although a backup like Delbert Mimms could emerge, Allen was a co-starter with Houston to begin the season and should be the first man up. He also has the advantage against a weak Virginia defense, which has allowed an average of 191 yards per game against opposing rushers.

Wide Receiver

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Purdue {LOGO] (DK $5,000, FD $7,500) vs. Wisconsin

There's usually a salary mistake to be found every week, and I think Yaseen is that spot on this slate. He's in a great spot to outperform his salary against a middling Wisconsin pass defense that was powerless against Washington State. TJ Sheffield (DK $5,100, FD $5,900) is a possession guy who could help you out on DraftKings due to the site's one-point PPR rule, but Yaseen should prevail as the top gainer. He's yet to find the end zone, but that streak could end Saturday.

Eric McAlister, Boise State (DK $6,200, FD $9,200) @ San Diego State

You'll have to spend up to get him on FanDuel, but Taylen Green's favorite target is well worth the cost. He's recorded 15 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns this season, and although Green wasn't an endorsement, he deserves an honorable mention and a potential stack if you choose to slot his favorite weapon.

Mark Redman, San Diego State (DK $4,300, FD $6,400) vs. Boise State

I don't habitually select tight ends, but Redman follows a long history of elite tight ends for the Aztecs, and his numbers have him ranked 6th in the nation at the position. The Broncos have also been ineffective in defending tight ends this season, which is a significant upgrade in his stock.

Also consider: Chimere Dike, Wisconsin (DK $5,400, FD $7,300) @ Purdue