College Football DFS Picks: Friday Slate, Week 4

The Orange have a lot of momentum, and a lot of it is due to Sharder's exemplary work under center. While his accuracy leaves

It appears that most of our fantasy eggs are destined to land in the SYR/UVA basket, but alternative quarterbacks and running backs are plentiful in the other games. Virginia's lack of efficacy in moving the ball this season makes me a little wary of loading up on the Cavs, so contrarian value in the games with lower totals will play a significant role in building the optimal lineup. You are going to find it far easier to construct lineups on DraftKings on this slate, as some salary points for key players on FanDuel suffer from some unwarranted inflation. Taking shots on secondary receivers on an underdog will be your best method for staying under the cap.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Syracuse (-9.5) vs. Virginia O/U: 53.5

Air Force (-23.5) vs. Nevada O/U: 43.5

Boise State (-15.5) @ UTEP O/U: 45.5

WEATHER REPORT

No weather concerns on this slate.

College Football DFS Picks: Quarterback

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (DK $7,800, FD $12,000) vs. Virginia

The Orange have a lot of momentum, and a lot of it is due to Sharder's exemplary work under center. While his accuracy leaves a bit to be desired, he's been able to move the ball between the 20s and get into the end zone effectively. The differential among available quarterbacks on this slate is quite wide, and Shrader is the most solid selection. Virginia and Brennan Armstrong are performing way below expectations, and while they showed signs of life last week, Syracuse should control the time o possession and give Shrader plenty of maps. Neither defense will wow you, but Shrader will make fewer mistakes and come out with a stronger stat line than Armstrong.

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State (DK $7,300, FD $8,800) @ UTEP

I'm submitting Bachmeier for consideration, but this may be a slate where the Superflex doesn't have to be a quarterback. I am iffy with Armstrong and Gavin Hardison, and Haaziq Daniels is too one-dimensional, so Bachmeier rises to the top of this slate behind Shrader. I'm already thinking of alternate ways to use the S-FLEX, but it's possible that Bachmeier could surprise us against a weaker opponent. For what it's worth, Bachmeier is completing 63 percent of his passes, and his 5:3 TD/INT ratio isn't the worst you'll find in the FBS. One example of worse is the opposing quarterback in this game, Gavin Hardison, who has two touchdowns and three interceptions on 162 attempts through four games. UTEP is struggling mightily on offense, so Bachmeier could find himself on the field a lot after too many three-and-outs from his opponent.

College Football DFS Picks: Running Back

Brad Roberts, Air Force (DK $8,400, FD $9,600) vs. Nevada

While I think a healthy dose of Sean Tucker (DK $9,100, FD $10,500) in cash lineups is totally fine, omitting an Air Force rusher is rarely a good idea. Although John Lee Eldridge (DK $5,700, FD $8,200) was the better back last week, I still like Roberts at this salary. Roberts has 19 more carries than Eldridge and is going to be the target inside the 10-yard line more often. I also like the virtual guarantee of production from Air Force's run-focused offense. In a few cases, I bought the entire run package for the Falcons, employing Roberts and Eldridge in the same lineup.

George Holani, Boise State (DK $6,600, FD $8,900) @ UTEP

Holani should be able to run at will against UTEP's fragile run defense. A grinder in the truest sense, Holani only averages 3.3 yards per carry but has a healthy snap count with 57 carries through three games. He's also caught 11 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, so he serves as a mini-Bachmeier stack.

Toa Taua, Nevada (DK $6,200, FD $7,000) @ Air Force

Even though Nevada's offense is more pass-based this season, Taua still has an impact and is instrumental in keeping their air attack humming. He doesn't get a lot of competition in the backfield, with 74 carries through four games, and he's also upped his pass-catching ability out of the backfield with 10 grabs and a touchdown through the sir.

College Football DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse (DK $6,400, FD $8,500) vs. Virginia

Gadsden has improved with every game, culminating with six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Purdue. No one in the wide receiver room comes close to Gadsden's production, and the numbers bear out the fact that he is trending up.

Keytaon Thompson, Virginia (DK $5,800, FD $8,800) @ Syracuse

I am mostly staying away from Virginia's offense but the uptick between Thompson and Armstrong last week is certainly worth a look. He's yet to find the end zone, but if he can come close to his nine-catch, 118-yard performance from last week, those PPRs will add up quickly.

Tyrin Smith, UTEP (DK $5,400, FD $9,000) vs. Boise State

Gavin Hardison is one of the least dependable quarterbacks on this slate, but it's safe to say that the Miners will be playing from behind in this contest. Airing it out will be critical if they want to stay competitive in this game, and Smith is the team's best option in the passing game. He only has two touchdowns on the year, but 27 catches and 337 yards over four games is respectable. I don't know that FanDuel's 9k salary warrants an add here, but he's a very good budget play on DraftKings.