College Football DFS Picks on DraftKings & FanDuel: Friday Main Slate Plays for Week 1

The Stanford-Hawaii game checks all the boxes for DFS optimization, with a high total and narrow spread. I actually like the Loiusville-Tech game a bit better, specifically Louisville on offense. Rain could be a factor in Miami, so we should definitely consider the Hurrucanes' running game in a blowout scenario,

DraftKings and FanDuel offer identical slates for Friday's Week 1 games, so we'll tackle both sites simultaneously. We'll recommend universal picks and also include some site-specific bargains to target.

Slate Overview

Miami (-16.5) vs. Miami(OH) O/U: 45.5

Michigan State (-14) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 45.5

Louisville (-7.5) @ Georgia Tech O/U: 49.5

Stanford (-3) @ Hawaii O/U: 55.5

Kansas () vs. Missouri State O/U:

Weather

Miami vs. Miami(OH) - 63 percent chance of rain

Week 1 Friday CFB Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Jack Plummer, Louisville @ Georgia Tech (DK $7,300, FD $9,400)

Even though Plummer is a little further down in our lists, he's a less-costly, high-upside guy for Friday. It's a reunion for Plummer and coach Jeff Brohm, who both arrived in Louisville after teaming up at Purdue in 2021. Plummer spent 2022 at Cal, where he threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's not very mobile, so the Cardinals lose the kind of dual-threat they had in Malik Cunningham, but Brohm brings a more pass-heavy scheme to the table. There's virtually no learning curve for Plummer, who already knows the system.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas vs. Missouri State (DK $9,000, FD $12,000)

It's not a big surprise to see Daniels as a recommendation against a weak opponent, but both sites will make you pony up to get him. Daniels took a giant leap forward and had a breakout season in 2022. The dual-threat signal caller racked up 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air and added 429 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Missouri State ranks 238th against the pass and 155th against the run based on 2022 totals, so the game should be a cakewalk for Daniels. If you can stand the inflated salary, the choice will pay off.

Also consider: Brayden Schager, Hawaii vs. Stanford (DK $7,900, FD $8,100)

Running Back

E.J. Smith, Stanford @ Hawaii (DK $5,700, FD $9,400)

Emmitt Smith's son is certainly fun to watch - when he's healthy. Smith has had problems staying on the field and has only played 11 games over three seasons. He's listed as healthy to begin the season, and FanDuel has bought in with a top-dollar salary. DraftKings has him at a significant discount, making him a slam-dunk call over there. We should expect Casey Filkins (DK $4,600, FD $8,600) to spell Smith, and he's earned his share of touches after covering for Smith for most of the season in 2022. Hawaii yielded an average of 213.3 yards per game to opposing rushers last season, so it's an excellent scenario for both players.

Devin Neal, Kansas vs. Missouri State (DK $6,500, FD $10,000)

DraftKings once again gives a discount to one of the best picks on the slate. FanDuel isn't fooled, and I think they've aimed a bit too high for him. We already talked about Missouri State's defense, and The Jayhawks will lean on Neal, who rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Neal could cede some carries to Daniel Hishaw (DK $6,100, FD $7,500), and the backup actually showed up frequently in my builds. Either way, the position is a smash call against a weak defense, and I would definitely take advantage of Neal's salary on DraftKings. Hishaw may be a better FanDuel play.

Henry Parrish, Miami vs. Miami(OH) (DK $6,200, FD $9,000)

The weather will get dicey in Miami, and rain usually signals increased production for running backs. Even if the weather is fine, I still like Parrish in this matchup. He has a firm hold on the lead role in the backfield, and the Hurricanes will lean on the run game as it whittles away at Miami's defense. He represents a solid and safe option for cash games.

DK-Only Play: Jawhar Jordan, Louisville (DK $6,900, FD $8,300)

FD- Only Play: Marion Lukes, Central Michigan (DK $4,900, FD $5,500)

Wide Receiver

Jamari Thrash, Louisville @ Georgia Tech (DK $6,700, FD $9,500)

Thrash is the logical stack with Plummer, and the combo will draw high exposure for me in my builds. To get unique, you could replace Thrash with Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DK $5,900, FD $7,600), especially if you need some salary-cap relief. Thrash had a dynamic season at Georgia State last season, compiling a whopping 1,122 receiving yards off of 61 receptions. He is a great candidate to absorb (and possibly exceed) the production of Tyler Hudson, who left for the NFL. Louisville will have a revamped offense with a pass-first focus, which is excellent news for Thrash.

Tre Mosley, Michigan State vs. Central Michigan (DK $6,300, FD $8,500)

Although the Spartans' quarterback situation is cloudy, Mosley should prove to be a dependable target regardless of who is throwing the ball. It's finally the senior's turn to take over the top spot at receiver after the departure of Jayden Reed. Noah Kim and Katin Houser are expected to split duties at quarterback Friday, but it shouldn't disrupt Mosley's production much.



Luke Grimm, Kansas vs. Missouri State (DK $6,500, FD $7,300)

Jalon Daniels may not need to throw the ball much in this game, but the Jayhawks will probably test all facets of the offense in what is essentially a warmup game. Grimm is Daniels' most dependable target, and no one on the roster matches Grimm in volume. Grimm was targeted 82 times last season and produced 623 yards and six touchdowns.

DK-Only Play: Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford @ Hawaii (DK $3,700, FD $6,400)

FD-Only Play: Steven McBride, Hawaii vs. Stanford (DK $6,100, FD $7,700)