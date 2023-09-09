College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Slate on FanDuel for Week 2

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

Although FanDuel took its time to provide a 7:00 p.m. ET slate, it's a massive 10-game offering that features some of the biggest games of Week 2. Let's dive right in!

SLATE OVERVIEW

Missouri (-20.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State O/U: 47

Oregon (-6) @ Texas Tech O/U: 68.5

Central Florida (-3.5) @ Boise State O/U: 58.5

Houston (-7.5) @ Rice O/U: 53.5

Alabama (-7) vs. Texas O/U: 53.5

Mississippi State (-9) vs. Arizona O/U: 59.5

Wisconsin (-5.5) @ Washington State O/U: 58.5

UCLA (-13.5) @ San Diego State O/U: 48.5

Maryland (-24.5) vs. UNC Charlotte O/U: 50.5

Minnesota (-20) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 47.5

Although this isn't a sports betting article, the number of road favorites on tap for Saturday is truly staggering. It's rare to see this many, and although it won't have much effect on our DFS pursuits, it's an interesting wrinkle. Oregon and Texas Tech win the top honors with their high total and narrow spread, followed closely by some appealing numbers from UCF and Boise State. Of course, Alabama and Texas will have several role players out there generating some output, but we'll be looking to avoid the high exposure there if we can help it. Finally, I think underdogs Arizona and Washington State will make their games extremely competitive and are worth a serious look.

WEATHER

Eastern Michigan @ Minnesota - 10 mph winds, 65 percent chance of rain

Quarterback

Bo Nix, Oregon @ Texas Tech ($12,400)

Nix is expensive, and although I think we can dig for more value at quarterback, he's worth the cost. The Heisman hopeful was pulled early in the second half during the Week 1 blowout, so you can throw that total out of the window. Oregon's offense looks set to take off once again on the road against a formidable Texas Tech squad, but there are few teams out there that can withstand the offensive onslaught Nix and company can unleash. Vegas says this will be a close one, and while I can't say I agree, I'll buy into the extremely high total and run with the Ducks.

John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida @ Boise State ($11,000)

I don't win marks for creativity by taking the top two quarterbacks on the slate, but if you watched any of the UCF game last week, you understand why I'm excited. Plumlee was excellent last year, but he looks like he's taken a giant step forward as a passer and runner. He racked up 371 yards of total offense last week and was responsible for 4 touchdowns, and while I think his salary is a little high, I'm interested in what he'll do against a more experienced opponent. Boise State is no slouch defensively, but their secondary is vulnerable, and I believe Plumlee can take advantage.

Cameron Ward, Washington State vs. Wisconsin ($9.000)

I am a believer in Ben Arbuckle's high-octane offense, and I truly believe the Cougars are a dark horse to take the Pac-12. The Badgers could be in for a rude awakening in Pullman, as Ward will unleash his offensive weapons once again this week. Ward recorded one of the best passing performances of the week against Colorado State, but his offensive line will be tested against Wisconsin. The Badgers surrendered 17 points to Buffalo and allowed Cole Snyder to throw two darts for touchdowns, and I can't say that's a positive endorsement for their secondary.

Also consider: Taylen Green, Boise State vs. UCF ($8,800)

Running Back

Bucky Irving, Oregon @ Texas Tech ($9,800)

I'll keep rolling with Oregon and take their top rushing threat. The Red Raiders were conspicuously forgiving against the run in Week 1, surrendering 171 yards on the ground in the upset loss. Irving presents a much stiffer task for Tech's defense, and he runs behind one of the best offensive lines in the country. Oregon can beat you in multiple ways, but they will wear you down with the run. Irving is set up for a stellar day.

Roman Hemby, Maryland vs. UNC Charlotte ($8,800)

The Terps didn't need Hemby's talents to pull off a win last week, but I expect him to carve out a larger role against the 49ers, who present a slightly tougher road for Maryland. They are a heavy favorite, which is sometimes a negative for DFS forecasting. Still, we need to hunt for value after spending a lot at quarterback, and Hemby is the kind of back that mimics the production of more expensive options. Hemby heated up down the road last season and is set up for a breakout year.

Jo'Quavious Marks, Mississippi State vs. Arizona ($9,900)

While I think this game could be interesting, the fact remains that the Wildcats will have trouble stopping the run. That's especially concerning because the Bulldogs seem headed in a new direction offensively, led by new coach Zach Arnett and OC Kevin Barbay, who focused on the run while at Appalachian State. I think this implies that Marks is going to have an increased role this year. Many will look for more visible names on this slate, but I think Marks represents an excellent opportunity to get a bit unique with a lot of upside. He rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns last week, which is one of the highest totals of his career. He didn't see a single game above 78 yards last season. That signifies a huge sea change for this offense.

Also consider: Jonathon Brooks, Texas @ Alabama ($7,000)

Wide Receiver

While I am a big fan of Oregon's Troy Franklin ($9,800), I fear I have overspent. I will need to find some budget options at receiver.

Washington State receivers vs. Wisconsin

Lincoln Victor ($8,600)

Josh Kelly ($7,600)

Kyle Williams ($6,600)

I don't think you can go wrong with Cougar receivers here, but Kelly and Williams represent solid budget options. I also think JUCO transfer DT Sheffield ($5,100) might start to see a more prominent role with the offense, although he carries significant risk. Ward will post a considerable number, and all of these players will benefit.

Xavier Worthy, Texas @ Alabama ($7,400)

Worthy could very well be the best receiver on the field in this game, but I am hanging my hat on Quinn Ewers' improved passing acumen by making the pick. Jalen Milroe needs to prove that Week 1 wasn't a fluke against a weak opponent, and we'll have to see what happens on that end. This game will be won in the air, as both squads have excellent run defenses, so Worthy should be in Ewers' sights throughout.

Luke McCaffrey, Rice vs. Houston ($7,200)

The Cougars didn't look great against UTSA, and I believe JT Daniels represents a stiffer offensive threat for Houston. I would largely discount Rice's Week 1 numbers against Texas, and they'll fare better at home against a Houston squad with some question marks. McCaffrey had a stellar 2022 campaign with the Owls, generating 871 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

Also consider: Xavier Townsend, Central Florida @ Boise State ($6,400)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.