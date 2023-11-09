College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Thursday Slate series.

We have only two games on Thursday after a packed week of MACtion, but it's an interesting pair of contests for DFS action.

Slate Overview

Louisville (-25) vs. Virginia O/U: 50.5

Lousiana-Lafayette (-9.5) vs. Southern Mississippi O/U: 50.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Thursday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

Quarterback

Chandler Fields, Louisiana-Lafayette (DK $6,800, FD $9,600) vs. Southern Mississippi

Fields will start for the Ragin' Cajuns with Zeon Chriss (leg) out, and while his outcome is in question, it's the kind of spot you want to hit on a small state for exposure purposes. The public will flock to Jack Plummer (DK $8,800, FD $11,000), and while I have no problem going in that direction, you're paying a hefty price for that privilege. I don't think the salary matches the production for Plummer, so I have to fade him at my peril tonight. I'll go with the unknown upside of Fields.

The rest of the slate at quarterback is a mixed bag. I would rather take Virginia over Southern Miss' Billy Wiles, so I plan to slot Wiles in the S-FLEX and await word on whether Anthony Colandrea (DK $5,800, FD $8,600) or Tony Muskett (DK $6,200, FD $8,600) will start for the Wahoos. I have no issue with Wiles, but Virginia can make this somewhat close, especially if Colandrea is the signal-caller.

Running Back

Frank Gore, Southern Mississippi (DK $6,500, FD $8,800) @ ULL

Gore was ranked high nationally to begin the season, and his results can be classified as a disappointment. Fortunately for the Golden Eagles, he's come alive over the past two weeks with 387 yards and three touchdowns over that span. Although Louisiana is heavily favored, the Eagles should have some success against a defense that's allowed an average of 154 yards per game to opposing rushers.

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville (DK $6,000, FD $8,400) vs. Virginia

Jawhar Jordan (hamstring) is still banged up, and while he's expected to give it a go, I don't see how they'll use him unnecessarily once the game gets out of hand. Guerendo has proven himself as a capable backup, and I can only see an increased snap count for Jordan if the Cavs surprise us.

Wide Receiver

Malik Washington, Virginia (DK $7,300, FD $9,700) @ Louisville

Washington is a start I am willing to pay up for, and he's an east non-QB play that I will use in the S-FLEX spot in a few builds. With 79 catches for 1,044 yards and six touchdowns, Washington's salaries don't match the massive production you can get from him, and he will be in 100 percent of my lineups.

Jakarius Caston, Southern Mississippi (DK $5,400, FD $7,000) @ ULL

If Gore can establish the run game, Wiles should be able to get vertical and find Caston enough to be viable. Wiles has another capable receiver in Latreal Jones (DK $4,700, FD $7,600), who is your better option on DraftKings. I wouldn't double stack them, but I'll mix and match them in a multiple-lineup set.

For a third wide receiver, you're taking another step into the unknown if you take a Louisiana pass-catcher. I think Fields will need a security blanket, so I am tempted to go with tight end Neal Johnson (DK $3,300, FD $5,400), who's had a modest but capable season in the offense. Questions surround Louisville's Jamari Thrash (DK $7,200, FD $9,100), but I would be inclined to give him a go if he plays and my cap space allows it.