College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

Although Vattiato threw two picks last week against Jacksonville State, he got a lot done through the air with 408 yards, two touchdowns and a 64 percent completion rate. He can be a little careless with the ball and will face a better-than-average pass rush from Louisiana Tech, but I like the home matchup. I suspect Hank Bachmeier will be back for the Bulldogs, who may not be their best option at quarterback.

We have three favorable totals with narrow spreads, so expect some high fantasy totals tonight. The quarterback position is fairly cut and dry, but the key to the slate will be making the right play at running back.

We start Week 7 off early with a three-game slate on Tuesday! The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Middle Tennessee State (-2.5) vs. Louisiana Tech O/U: 54.5

Liberty (-6.5) @ Jacksonville State O/U: 56.5

Appalachian State (-5.5) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 61.5

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel For Week 7

Quarterback

Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee State (DK $7,000, FD $10,200) vs. Louisiana Tech

Kaidon Salter, Liberty (DK $8,600, FD $12,000) @ Jacksonville State

Although Salter had his worst game of the season against Sam Houston State, he still pulled out the win. I'm no fan of his salary, but it's necessary to keep him involved in the S-FLEX format. He's a virtual lock to run for a touchdown, having achieved that milestone for four straight games. He's not especially prolific or accurate as a passer, but the dual-threat numbers make him worthwhile.

Running Back

Tyre Shelton, Louisiana Tech (DK $6,900, FD $10,900) @ Middle Tennessee State

Shelton is much more appealing on DraftKings, where Malik Jackson is the top pick instead of Shelton. While Jackson would typically be a fine play, I'm not a fan of him facing Liberty's rush defense, which is arguably the best on this slate. Shelton has compiled three consecutive 100-plus yard games and has five touchdowns through four games. He'll have his way against the Blue Raiders.

Nate Noel, Appalachian State (DK $6,500, FD $9,800) vs. Coastal Carolina

Noel is a great runner after contact and is the most likely running back to break off a chunk play. The Chanticleers surrender an average of 164 yards per game to opposing rushers, and he should probably be your first running back off the board on FanDuel, where he is $1,100 cheaper than Shelton. He's also just above the median salary for DraftKings, and I also like the value there.

Also consider: Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina (DK $5,500, FD $7,400)

Wide Receiver

Elijah Metcalf, Middle Tennessee State (DK $6,600, FD $8,300) vs. Louisiana Tech

Metcalf showed off his breakaway speed with a 71-yard romp for a touchdown. last week. Justin Olson (DK $5,400, FD $7,300) led the team in receiving, and I am fine with him if you need salary relief, but Metcalf is the more explosive playmaker. Olson would be better suited for the one-point PPR scoring on DraftKings.

Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (DK $5,500, FD $8,800) @ Appalachian State

FanDuel priced Pinckney appropriately, but he's a great discount on DraftKings. This will be a difficult matchup for Grayson McCall, but Pinckney is a vet who knows how to get open. Pinckney and McCall have a great history together, and they'll be able to make something happen. He's definitely a good call on DraftKings for the discount. I wouldn't count out Jared Brown (DK $5,700, FD $8,000), but I don't want to stack this offense.

CJ Daniels, Liberty (DK $5,600, FD $8,400) @ Jacksonville State

You have to like Daniels' big-play ability despite a lower volume than most elite wideouts on the slate. Kaidon Salter is a carbon copy of the Malik Willis style that's so popular with the Flames. The quarterback will keep you guessing and will pop the big pass play that gets behind a secondary playing up. The FBS newcomer will have their hands full against the most potent offense they've faced this season.

Also consider: Kaedin Robinson, Appalachian State (DK $4,700, FD $7,800)