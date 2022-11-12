College Football DFS Picks: Week 11 Saturday Night Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

It's hard to discount Drake Maye (DK $8,700, FD $11,800) or Sam Hartman (DK $8,500, FD $10,600) with the monstrous O/U projection, but the looming weather situation is a slight concern. Let's assume that we're all aware of these two smash spots, and offer two additional

There isn't much we didn't touch tonight, but I feel I left Florida State out. Give the Seminoles an extra look, even though they didn't get any love in this article. I also faded Oregon, not because I doubt their potential, but because their weapons seemed slightly overpriced and there were other good values on the other side of the matchup. Obviously, Wake and UNC loom large on this state with a crazy Over/Under, but there is a slight weather concern in Winston-Salem.

We'll be looking at DFS action on both sites for the Saturday night edition, including the games that are exclusive to each site. There are several potentially-explosive games to consider tonight.

We'll be looking at DFS action on both sites for the Saturday night edition, including the games that are exclusive to each site. There are several potentially-explosive games to consider tonight.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Georgia (-16.5) @ Mississippi State O/U: 52

Oregon (-12) vs. Washington O/U: 72.5

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Kansas O/U: 64.5

Baylor (-2.5) vs. Kansas State O/U: 53 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Kansas O/U: 64.5

Auburn (-1.5) vs. Texas A&M O/U: 48

Texas (-7) vs. TCU O/U: 64.5

Wake Forest (-4) vs. North Carolina O/U: 78.5

Florida State (-7) @ Syracuse O/U: 50.5

Oregon State (-12.5) vs. California O/U: 47.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

There isn't much we didn't touch tonight, but I feel I left Florida State out. Give the Seminoles an extra look, even though they didn't get any love in this article. I also faded Oregon, not because I doubt their potential, but because their weapons seemed slightly overpriced and there were other good values on the other side of the matchup. Obviously, Wake and UNC loom large on this state with a crazy Over/Under, but there is a slight weather concern in Winston-Salem.

WEATHER REPORT

WAS/ORE: 30 percent chance of rain

UNC/WAKE: 80 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

It's hard to discount Drake Maye (DK $8,700, FD $11,800) or Sam Hartman (DK $8,500, FD $10,600) with the monstrous O/U projection, but the looming weather situation is a slight concern. Let's assume that we're all aware of these two smash spots, and offer two additional calls for some potential salary cap relief.

Quinn Ewers, Texas (DK $6,700, FD $9,000) vs. TCU

TCU's Cinderella march should end in Austin at the hands of the Longhorns. Evers' three picks against Oklahoma State were a huge factor in the loss, but he was able to bounce back with two touchdowns against Kansas State. TCU is fairly stingy against the run but ranks a paltry 218th against the pass.

Michael Penix, Washington (DK $8,200, FD $10,800) @ Oregon

DraftKings is giving the nation's most potent passer the salary he deserves, but you're getting him for a discount on FanDuel, even though the salary looks prohibitively high. This game will be a shootout that I believe will end with Penix being a far better option than Bo Nix, who may finally wilt against Washington'smpotent pass defense. As we said, Pemix marshals a relentless passing attack that must have its due on this slate.

RUNNING BACK

Like Maye and Hartman, we have to work on the assumption that Texas' Bijan Robinson (DK $8,700, FD $10,500) deserves all the accolades and is an excellent pick, but we'll endeavor to go a bit beyond him to give you better, cheaper options.

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (DK $6,700, FD $7,100) @ Mississippi State

I'm not sure what happened to McIntosh's price on FanDuel, but you won't hear me complaining. Admittedly, his numbers are not spectacular, and for that reason, I am not opposed to maximizing Georgia volume and going with Daijun Edwards (DK $4,600, FD $6,300) instead. There are several standout options on this slate and it feels like the Georgia rushers have gotten lost in the shuffle, and it's that potential uniqueness that attracts me.

Tank Bigsby, Auburn (DK $5,400, FD $7,600) vs. Texas A&M

Bigsby has an excellent salary at home against the Aggies. A&M isn't great against the run, and all Bigsby has done at Auburn is produce. While decidedly middle-of-the-road on other slates, his 676 yards and eight touchdowns start to look better and better as you look deeper into the player pool.

Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech (DK $5,400, FD $7,400) vs. Kansas

I would be more apprehensive about this call if Jalon Daniels takes part in Saturday's game, but otherwise, I think the Jayhawks are in a bad spot here and could fall behind early. If that happens, Brooks won't disappear as he has in a couple of games this season and shifts into sharp focus as a primary contributor. He has 479 yards and seven touchdowns on the season and is also a very productive pass-catcher.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rome Odunze, Washington (DK $7,700, FD $9,200) @ Oregon

If you're looking for a guy with a solid floor who won't disappoint, you can't do much better than Odunze. With Michael Penix hurling the ball all over the place, he'll face an Oregon defense that's shown success against containing the run but struggles against the pass, which is one reason why I think they are in jeopardy against the Huskies this week. Odunze is Penix's favorite target and although you could go elsewhere in his wideout corps for value, Odunze has been able to burn you if you go that route.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (DK $7,300, FD $8,400) vs. North Carolina

Let's ignore the weather and take this excellent price for Perry. Although UNC has a shot at the ACC Championship, they've been horrific on defense and rank last in total defense in the conference. They are a measly 266th in FBS against the pass, which is why I am confident that Sam Hartman can cover and win the day. He'll need a solid dose of Perry to do it, and although Wake should have success in all facets of its offense, patches of dry weather will hopefully allow some relief to the passing game. Perry has 711 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Jahmal Banks (DK $6,700, FD $7,900) is also worth considering.

Rara Thomas, Mississippi State (DK $6,000, FD $7,000) vs. Georgia

Will Rogers almost made my list, and I'm not opposed to moving to him if you utilize Thomas. In what could be a trap game for the Bulldogs, I think it'll be up to Rogers and his weapons to pull an upset, but against Georgia, you always run the risk of a baller day out of an oppressive defense. Thomas has shifted into a bigger role over the past two weeks, and while the other wideouts on this squad are relevant, I will go with the upward trend.

Oregon State vs. Cal (DRAFTKINGS)

Jaydn Ott ($6,000). Need I say more? The Beavers have a great run defense, but the freshman has been matchup-proof. Cal lives and dies by his production, and he's had some form of success against every opponent he's faced. Granted, 274 yards of his 725-yard total all come from one game, but he's Cal's key to winning, especially if Jack Plummer flounders in the passing game. The quarterbacks in this offense don't thrill me, but if for whatever reason Chance Nolan becomes available tomorrow, he'd be a sneaky QB add. Otherwise, nothing feels too necessary.

Baylor vs. Kansas State (FANDUEL)

With Kansas State, Adrian Martinez ($10,500) is definitely a passer you can consider, but naming his weapons will be a challenge because Kansas State is banged up at the position and I would stay away because of the uncertainty. Deuce Vaughn ($9,000) is one of the best backs you'll find on the slate, however. Nothing strikes me as essential from Baylor.