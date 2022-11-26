College Football DFS Picks: Week 13 Saturday Night Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Elite quarterbacks like Caleb Williams are carrying too high of a price tag, and although Gabriel isn't exactly cheap, he's a full 2k off Williams at the top. The Sooners have mostly pride to play for now, so I think you'll find Gabriel putting up the best stat line possible against a weaker opponent. The game has a high projected total and should

Going for the Trojans and their offense will be very popular, so we are making a blanket recommendation for the team. There are several games where we'll see elite offensive production, especially in the Texas Tech-Oklahoma matchup.

Eight games are on tap for FanDuel's night slate as the regular season comes to a close. The first kickoff for the slate is at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Eight games are on tap for FanDuel's night slate as the regular season comes to a close. The first kickoff for the slate is at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

SLATE OVERVIEW

LSU (-10) @ Texas A&M O/U: 47.5

Central Florida (-20.5) @ South Florida O/U: 67.5

Tennessee (-13.5) @ Vanderbilt O/U: 63.5

USC (-4.5) vs. Notre Dame O/U: 63.5

Oklahoma (-2.5) @ Texas Tech O/U; 64.5

Syracuse (-10.5) @ Boston College O/U: 47.5

Kansas State (-11.5) vs. Kansas O/U: 62.5

Pittsburgh (-6.5) @ Miami O/U: 43

Going for the Trojans and their offense will be very popular, so we are making a blanket recommendation for the team. There are several games where we'll see elite offensive production, especially in the Texas Tech-Oklahoma matchup.

WEATHER REPORT

UCF/USF: 75 percent chance of rain

TEN/VAN: 25 percent chance of rain

OKLA/TTU: 25 percent chance of rain

KAN/KSU: 100 percent chance of rain

College Football DFS Tools

QUARTERBACK

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma ($10,100) at Texas Tech

Elite quarterbacks like Caleb Williams are carrying too high of a price tag, and although Gabriel isn't exactly cheap, he's a full 2k off Williams at the top. The Sooners have mostly pride to play for now, so I think you'll find Gabriel putting up the best stat line possible against a weaker opponent. The game has a high projected total and should be somewhat competitive.

Joe Milton, Tennessee ($9,500) @ Vanderbilt

Losing Hendon Hooker was a nasty blow, but Milton is a competent quarterback who played well for Michigan and would have assumed the starting role in Knoxville is it weren't for a season-ending injury. Although Milton is more of a traditional pocket passer, you probably won't see much of a dropoff in Tennessee's offense, even though Milton gets balls to his playmakers without much improvisation. People may not dig deep enough to look at Milton's numbers at Michigan and could stay away, making him a potentially-solid contrarian option.

Also consider: Jalon Daniels, Kansas ($9,200) @ Kansas State

RUNNING BACK

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh ($9,900) @ Miami (FL)

We'll start with who I think is the most obvious add at the position. The Hurricanes are a mess right now, with a lost season and discord in the locker room. They seem ready to just move on to next season at this point, and despite being at home, the Pather should have no problem here. They'l lean on Abanikanda in the first half, and my only concern here is a potential blowout. Still, it's hard to fade the standout back, who is among the nation'd best tunning backs.

Isaiah Bowser, UCF ($7,800) @ USF

I really like where Bowser is at salary-wise, as we need to catch up ground after overspending at quarterback. Bowser has 13 touchdowns, so he's a cinch to score when the Knights are in the red zone, and although injury capped his yardage, he's healthy now and will be a key piece against a weak USF defense.

Austin Jones, USC ($7,600) vs. Notre Dame

Establishing the run game against the Irish will be essential because you can bet that the opposition has drawn up a game plan for stopping Caleb Williams and the passing attack. Teams have been able to run against the Irish this season, and with Jones the overwhelming top choice in the backfield after Travis Dye's injury, he's a worthwhile and inexpensive way to get involved in this potent offense, especially given what's at stake for USC.

WIDE RECEIVER

OK, we know you are looking at USC receivers, so we will just accept that assumption and make some other choices.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee ($9,800) @ Vanderbilt

I hear the naysayers for the Vols in this game, but I think Milton has all the good necessary to take over this game, and despite Hyatt's lofty salary, it's one of those situations where flying with a contrarian elite may be the way t0 go. With 1,181 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, Hyatt is one of the top wideouts in the country, and I'm sure Hyatt and Milton have been discussing ways to connect all week.

Zay Flowers, Boston College ($8,700) vs. Syracuse

As Flowers' brilliant college career comes to a close, we should see good numbers against a Syracuse team that has regressed as the season has wound down. Although he's a little overpriced, there's no denying his potential for a big number, and the Orange are vulnerable against the pass.

Javon Baker, UCF ($7,000) @ USF

Although John Rhys Plumlee didn't make out top recommendations, it was mostly due to the blowout potential. Plumlee will still put up a decent number. UCf has several talented receivers, and even though Baker is further down than Ryan O'Keefe and Kobe Hudson, I like his potential to take the field more often in a scenario where the bench will be used more liberally.