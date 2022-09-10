College Football DFS Picks: Week 2 Night Slates

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

The Saturday night slates of the two major sites have a few differences, but we'll cover all the bases as we search for the best Week 2 options. Our first section will cover the shared games, and we'll finish with picks specific to each site.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Florida (-6) vs. Kentucky O/U: 52.5

Oklahoma (-33) vs. Kent State O/U: 72.5

Syracuse (-22) @ UConn O/U: 49.5

Tulsa (-6.5) vs. Northern Illinois O/U: 63.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

Auburn (-23) vs. San Jose State O/U: 48.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

USC (-7.5) @ Stanford O/U: 66.5

Oklahoma State (11.5) vs. Arizona State O/U: 58

Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. Boston College O/U: 46.5

Nebraska (-22) vs. Georgia Southern O/U: 62.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Michigan (-51.5) vs. Hawaii O/U: 67 (FANDUEL ONLY)

I'm hammering USC tonight. Oklahoma will also play a major role, and we'll have a few sleeper plays from other teams, as well.

WEATHER REPORT

UK/UF - 95 percent chance of rain

SJSU/AUB - 100 percent chance of rain

GASO/NEB - 81 percent chance of rain

BC/VT - 90 percent chance of rain

HAW/MICH - 62 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (DK $9,500, FD $11,000) vs. Kent State

Gabriel got the job done last week with two scores on the ground. One could argue that a spectacular game won't be needed against such a weak opponent, but two factors make me question that sentiment. One, let's not forget this is only Brent Venables' second game as head coach, and there's no doubt that he wants his team fine-tuned for conference play. Secondly, Vegas out this game at the highest total on the slate, and you can bet that Kent State won't be responsible for a lot of the 72 projected points. Gabriel's skill, experience, and strength of schedule give him an inside track to Heisman glory if he can keep displaying stellar stat lines.

Caleb Williams, USC (DK $9,000, FD $9,600) @ Stanford

I told you I'd be hammering USC, so rather than bore you, just greenlight Williams' receivers (Addison, Williams, Bryant) as well so we don't waste space. The transfer portal has been kind to this offense, and Memorial Coliseum hasn't seen a team as special as this squad in some time. They've got some defensive issues, but with Williams at the helm, USC will just plain outscore Stanford in what should be a decent shootout. Sure, Stanford allowed less than 60 passing yards in Week 1 to Colgate, but this is, well, Colgate we are talking about. The defense will jump from a cakewalk to the most potent offense they'll face all season, and it will be jarring. Let's not be confused, Stanford is a much-improved team, and Tanner McKee won't be afraid to test USC's defense, but watching Williams' mastery of the RPO leads me to believe that his run totals are going to be the difference-maker.

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (DK $7,500, FD $11,500) @ Connecticut

I like Shrader a lot, but FanDuel has him at the top of their slate and way too expensive, so he is only a DK play for me. We'll see if the Orange were just lightning in a bottle against Louisville, or more specifically if Schrder is the same quarterback this week. Shrader was one of the nation's most efficient and accurate quarterbacks last weekend, which is a surprise considering his rushing skills were the hallmark of his game coming into the season. Syracuse didn't actually run the ball all that well, but they buttered their bread with Shrader's work through the air, Connecticut lost their first game but held a good Utah State team ti 31 points, and look to be a very unpredictable independent team. I'll take the risk with Shraderm but once again - only on DraftKings.

CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Eric Gray, Oklahoma (DK $6,900, FD $8,600) vs. Kent State

Gray might be the top pick of the slate for me. You can't get much better than a smash spot with a team that likes to run against a weak opponent - you're almost guaranteed two productive quarters out of him. Although his touches were lower than I expected and he failed to find the end zone, I love his yards after contact and his ability to be an effective pass-catcher. Marcus Major (DK $6,100, FD $7,600) will also play a part in the blowout, and if the salary differential was higher I would certainly consider him, but you aren't getting enough of a discount.

Keshawn King, Virginia Tech (DK $5,000, FD $7,900) vs. Boston College

Let's get a little contrarian and go with King. Malachi Thomas is still o n the sidelines, and King's Week 1 performance has earned him a solid promotion. King showed flashes of brilliance last week, but the main reason I'm going this way is the Eagles' run defense. The ylet Rutgers run all over them, yielding over 230 yards on the ground. They has one of the worst defensive performances in the FBS last week, and I'm sure the Hokies took notice. Look for a hige game from a player who won't get much love on this rusher-heavy slate.

Nathan Carter, Connecticut (DK $4,900, FD $7,500) @ Syracuse

It's a little shocking to see Carter this far down the list. I don't think the Huskies have much of a chance against the Orange, but Carter is their best hope. Syracuse held Malike Cunning ham in check last week but they were just so-so against the run, and Carter is a special back who turned heads against Utah State. I am not completely buying Syracuse's dominance, and I think Carter could nip the century mark at a discount.

CFB DFS Picks: Receivers

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (DK $7,900, FD $6,600) vs. Kent State

Mims gets the mention due to what I think is a misclick from FanDuel, as his salary is way too low. Granted, the team may not need Mims' services in the blowout, but Gabriel needs another week to familiarize himself with his weapons at game speed. Gabriel will find Mims mire often this week because he's the team's best space extender and he knows how to get open.

Zay Flowers, Boston College (DK $5,500, FD $9,000) at Virginia Tech

Flowers has long been one of the best receivers in the ACC, and his salary is too hard to ignore on DraftKings. He got the season off to an excellent start with 10 catches against Rutgers, and the Eagles' best chance at a win will come through the air. Virginia Tech's defense is stacked but they are really tough against the run, and I doubt BC will get enough traction there. Phil Jurkovec will call Flowers' number early and often.

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky (DK $5,100, FD $7,800) @ Florida

The Virginia Tech transfer was Will Levis' favorite target in Week 1. Florida's defense is stacked but the Wildcats will likely be playing from behind and Levis shows a lot of confidence with Robinson. His Week 1 performance was not a fluke, and if you're playing season-long fantasy, see if he's on your waiver wire.

DraftKings-Only Plays

The following players are all five-star DFS plays for the added DK games

WR Keylon Stokes, Tulsa $7,600

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn $7,400

QB Davis Brin, Tulsa $8,000

FanDuel-Only Plays

Here are some FD-only gems from their exclusive games.

RB Blake Corum, Michigan $9,200

RB Anthony Grant, Nebraska $10,000

RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan $7,200