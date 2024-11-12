College Football DFS: Tuesday MACtion Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

It's that time of year again! The MAC takes center stage with mid-week games, and we'll have all the MACtion action covered throughout the week, beginning with Tuesday's three-gsme offering on DraftKings and FanDuel.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Buffalo (-4.5) vs. Ball State O/U: 54.5

Bowling Green (-8.5) vs. Western Michigan O/U: 58.5

Toledo (-14.5) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 51.5

Quarterback

Tucker Gleason, Toledo (DK $8,300, FD $10,600) vs. Central Michigan

Gleason is costly but makes the most sense as the top quarterback on the slate. Central Michigan s struggling with backup quarterbacks, which will give the Rockets more offensive opportunities. Gleason will also face a weak defense that will have a hard time defending Gleason if he is dialed in.

C.J. Ogbonna, Buffalo (DK $7,300, FD $9,800) vs. Ball State

Ogbonna has played well in Buffalo's offensive scheme, and the Cardinals don't have much of a defense to stand up against him. Ball State has an improved offensive corps, which is one reason for the game's high projected total. This could be a shootout in which the last team to score will win, and Ogbonna's dual-threat capability will be a big difference-maker.

Also consider: Connor Bazelak, Bowling Green (DK $6,700, FD $9,100) vs. Western Michigan

Running Back

Braedon Sloan, Ball State (DK $6,400, FD $7,200) @ Buffalo

Sloan is the key to Ball State's offensive success, and the Bulls have shown vulnerability against a solid ground game. Buffalo's uptempo offense will result in a lot of possessions for both teams, which is a feather in the cap for Sloan's potential opportunities. While the Cardinals are dreadful on defense, they should be able to sustain drives against Buffalo.

Jaden Nixon, Western Michigan (DK $7,700, FD $9,200) @ Bowling Green

Nixon leads the MAC with 847 rushing yards, and his contribution helps Hayden Woolf to open up the passing game. Connor Bazelak and his offense are favored here, but the Broncos shouldn't be underestimated especially with Nixon's ability to break open runs. Bowling Green's pass defense will keep Wolff in check leaving Nixon as their best chance for a win.

Also consider: Terion Stewart, Bowling Green (DK $7,300 FD $7,800) vs. Western Michigan

Wide Receiver

Harold Fannin, Bowling Green (DK $8,000, FD $10,100) vs. Western Michigan

Fannin is one of the best tight ends in the country, so his inclusion is no surprise. He is Bazelak's favorite target and has an eye-popping 75 catches for 1,033 yards and six touchdowns. Expect the Bazelak-Fannin connection to happen early and often as one of the best stacks on the slate.

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan (DK $5,700, FD $6,500) @ Bowling Green

The Broncos rank 18th in pass success rate, and the Wolff-Womack connection is one reason for the team's success. Womack's cleverly hidden after missing the first three games of the season, but he snagged 110 targets as a full participant last season, and he's done a great job of catching up. Womack presents an excellent budget opportunity to keep us under the cap.

Also consider: Junior Vandeross, Toledo (DK $6,000, FD $8,100) vs. Central Michigan