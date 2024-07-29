College Football Fantasy Five: Flying Under the Radar in the ACC for 2024

This article is part of our College Football Fantasy Five series.

College Football Fantasy Five: Underrated ACC Players for College Fantasy Football 2024

As we start delving into the core of College Fantasy Football drafts, it's time to take stock of each of the major conferences and the other conferences to determine what players should be on your radar in later rounds. It would be easy to go ahead and recommend the highest projected/rated players, but we won't do just that; we'll go even deeper into our projections to recognize some players with huge upside entering the 2024 season.

Top Projected Players in the ACC

Quarterback

1.) Haynes King, Georgia Tech

2.) Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

3.) Thomas Castellanos, Boston College

Running Back

1.) Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

2.) Phil Mafah, Clemson

3.) Jaydn Ott, California

Wide Receiver

1.) Kevin Concepcion, NC State

2.) Xavier Restrepo, Miami

3.) Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

TE

1.) Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse

2.) Jake Briningstool, Clemson

College Fantasy Football Tools

Under The Radar and Undervalued ACC Players for 2024

5.) Roydell Williams, RB, Florida State

Florida State enters the season with one of the best offensive lines in all of college football. This will lead to the Seminoles having multiple running backs who can be relevant on fantasy rosters during the 2024 season.

With teammate Lawrance Totafili having the reputation as the top returning back since Trey Benson went to the NFL, fantasy investors can get Williams at a discount. Williams is a transfer from Alabama that should be able to plug-and-play in this offense right away. His talent should lead to more playing time as the season goes on.

Roydell Williams bringing some energy as he leads the RB room into Day 1 of camp. The Alabama transfer figures to be a major piece of the run game this season for FSU. pic.twitter.com/5yiA7kFBiD — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) July 24, 2024

4.) Jake Bailey, WR, SMU

It's going to take a while to get used to SMU in the ACC Conference, but it won't take long to get excited by this offense. Rhett Lashlee's offense has been dynamite over the last three years as the team consistently averages over 36-38 points per game and that shouldn't slow down against ACC defenses.

Because TE RJ Maryland and QB Preston Stone are already considered studs in fantasy circles, Bailey is the next best thing. Teammate Jordan Hudson is also in play later in fantasy drafts; however, I think Bailey is the higher upside play because he's spent an extra year in the current offensive system and has flashed with big games. This year it will be more about consistently stringing together those impactful performances.

● WR Spotlight ● Jake Bailey - SMU • Bailey is a veteran who's had a solid career. In his career he's caught 142 passes for 1,776 yards 5 Touchdowns averaging 12.5 ypc. He's also rushed for 40 yards and has 145 Kick Return yards. pic.twitter.com/Ei4WP2MlrU — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 23, 2024

3.) Grayson McCall, QB, NC State

McCall comes over from Coastal Carolina where he was a true gamechanger over the last three years. He did deal with some concussion issues last year which forced him to miss some games, but it appears he's fully back and ready to contribute for the Wolfpack.

McCall is perhaps one of the most intriguing transfers of this past off-season because there's an opportunity to see whether he can compete on the power-conference level. In his 29 career games with Coastal Carolina, he racked up a total of 72 touchdowns. I'm willing to bet he can keep racking up those scores in a new place.

In case anyone is curious… Former CCU quarterback Grayson McCall is in fact bringing back the mullet pic.twitter.com/9M3jKpgIi1 — Teagan Brown (@Teagannbrownn) July 26, 2024

2.) Malachi Fields, WR, Virginia

Believe it or not, Fields had triple-digit targets during the 2023 season and most people probably haven't heard this name as Malik Washington was the guy at Virginia with 110 grabs for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. Washington is in the NFL which means there's a ton of production to be distributed in Charlottesville.

With Fields flying under the radar at Virginia, this could be a great opportunity to grab a number one receiver at a cheaper price in fantasy drafts. Moreover, the team has a senior QB in Tony Muskett and will need to throw the ball quite a bit because their defense is expected to struggle.

WR Malachi Fields Actually, he isn't a top prospect but I saw many good things. He is an interesting 6'4 220 lbs WR with good ball skills. I like his release package and he is a pretty good route runner. He needs more consistency and a breakout season in 2024. pic.twitter.com/E28EyN1Fsk — Valentin (@ScoutValentin) May 5, 2024

1.) Eric Singleton, WR, Georgia Tech

The wide receiver depth in the ACC in 2024 is fantastic and Singleton is just another example of that. In his true freshman season, the speedster was electric with 48 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He opened the season with a touchdown in five straight games.

With a stellar signal caller in Haynes King who was not fully healthy in 2023, Singleton should be a reliable fantasy option. Because he has not yet had a 1,000-yard receiving season, this next year is going to be a breakout campaign for the youngster. I would expect him to be rostered across all fantasy formats by the end of the season.