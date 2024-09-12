College Football Picks: Arizona vs. Kansas State

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Arizona vs. Kansas State

Arizona vs. Kansas State Betting Odds for Week 3

Spread: Arizona +7.5 (-118, FanDuel Sportsbook); Kansas State -7 (-110, BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 59.5 (Over, -110, Caesars Sportsbook); 60.5 (Under, -115, ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona +230 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Kansas State -255 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Arizona vs. Kansas State Betting Picks for Week 3

The Sunflower State of Kansas hosts not just one, but both Friday night college games, as UNLV is also playing Kansas over in Lawrence. The big game, though, is this one, as the Wildcats will tangle with...the Wildcats. It's a Top 25 battle, which has been a rarity in the early portion of the college schedule so far. This is a historic game, too, as it is Arizona's first true conference game in the Big 12 after moving over from the Pac-12.

Arizona has been pretty impressive at times, firing out of the gates at 2-0. The Wildcats rolled up 205 rushing yards and 422 passing yards in a 61-39 win over New Mexico in the opener. In that game, WR Tetairoa McMillan introduced himself to the Big 12 with 10 receptions, 304 yards and four touchdowns, making a winner out of Brent Brennan in his coaching debut in Tucson.

T-Mac's yardage total was the second-most in Big 12 history, and he was the first player in FBS history to record 10 or more receptions, 300 or more receiving yards and at least 30.0 yards per reception while having four or more scores.

In the follow-up, Arizona was less impressive, grinding out an uninspiring 22-10 win over FCS Northern Arizona, a team that was a lot more jacked up to play under the lights than the Wildcats. The defensive effort was much better, though, after allowing 39 to UNM. The Wildcats gave up just 89 rushing yards and 109 passing yards while forcing a fumble. However, QB Noah Fifita was rather ordinary, going for just 173 yards, one TD and one INT, while McMillan was limited to just two grabs for 11 yards after his record performance. So, which Arizona offense will show up Friday?

Well, RB Quali Conley showed he can do big things, going for 112 yards on the ground, and he also led the team with 38 receiving yards. Arizona made a point to establish the run, and stuck with that game plan at the expense of McMillan and the rest of the receivers. It showed the Wildcats can run if they want to. RB Kedrick Reescano added six runs for 71 yards and a score, too, filling in for RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who missed the game with a personal issue.

For Kansas State, it took care of FCS Tennessee-Martin in the opener, 41-6, while easing by Tulane on the road last Saturday, 34-27, although it failed to cover as a 9.5-point favorite. Still, K-State is averaging 422.5 total yards per game, and 249.0 rushing yards, but a lot of that production came against an overwhelmed UTM team.

Focusing more on the Tulane game, the Wildcats were in a tussle all evening at Yulman Stadium. Tulane led 7-3 after one, and 20-10 at the break. It was tied 20-20 after three quarters, too, while the Green Wave led 27-20 in the first few minutes of the fourth. RB Dylan Edwards tied it up with a 13-yard touchdown run at 11:20, while S Jack Fabris turned the tables with a 40-yard scoop and score to stun the Green Wave, giving K-State its largest lead of the game, and that's where the score stood.

K-State had 215 rushing yards, but it also allowed 342 passing yards. The latter is the area of focus here, as Arizona can sling it with the best of them, especially when Fifita and McMillan are locked in. This should be an entertaining game, and the key here is the hook. If you can get +7.5 with Arizona, take it and don't look back. A flat seven is still attractive, but slightly less so. This should be a good game, regardless.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Expert Pick: Arizona +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Arizona vs. Kansas State Predictions for Week 3

I can't wait to watch this game. I've watched both of Arizona's games so far, and both have been completely different. The opener against New Mexico looked like somebody switched the video game settings to novice, as there was insane offense and little to no defense. The second half was the complete opposite, with sluggish offense and a massive amount of defense. We should get something in between.

K-State was fortunate to come out of New Orleans with the victory. It was behind for the majority of the game, but the old saying goes, "Good teams find a way to win." Kansas State is a good team. QB Avery Johnson completed 15-of-23 passes for 181 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks while running for 40 yards. He is a solid player, and RB DJ Giddens rushed for 114 yards while adding a team-high 63 yards and a score. He is someone the Wildcats will want to clamp down on.

Neither of these teams have covered in two tries, while both have split the Over-Under, cashing high in each of their games against FBS opponents, while going low in their battles against FCS foes.

We mentioned Arizona and the points above. Don't get too carried away, but the lean here is to go high on the total, making for a nice, half-unit play for a Same-Game Parlay (SGP). But, don't go with much more than that.