College Football Picks: Army vs. Navy

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Army vs. Navy

Get in on the college football bowl season for 2024-25 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

While we have an intriguing 12-team playoff around the corner, we are also on the precipice of bowl season. These days, betting on bowls is as precarious as ever due to roster and coach fluctuations. Fortunately, we have one more regular-season game left, the venerated Army-Navy game that caps the season each and every year. No need to worry about guys bowing out of this one. Players from both teams do whatever they can to make sure they can take the field for this rivalry. So, what's the story looking like for this year's version of this matchup?

Army vs. Navy Odds

Spread: Army -5.5 ( FanDuel Sportsbook); Navy +6 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 39.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Under 40 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Navy +200 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Army -225 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get a piece of the action during the 2024 college football bowl season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins!

As I noted, we have something akin to a consensus (if not a straight-up consensus) on the spread. In essence, you are being asked if you believe Army will win by a touchdown or more. Even the total really only fluctuates in terms of catching that half-point hook for under bets. Well, I guess the question then becomes: Do I think Army wins by a touchdown or more?

Army-Navy Betting Picks

This is for the ol' Commander-in-Chief Trophy, as this season will not go into the scrapbook for Air Force. In terms of team quality, this Army-Navy game is certainly one of the best matchups of my life. The Midshipmen are 8-3, which is a good record. However, owing to the tradition of playing Army-Navy at the end of the season, last week Army best Tulane for the AAC title and now has another game left.

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen do have one thing in common, and that is the fact they both got rolled by Notre Dame. Now, the Fighting Irish are a playoff team, but Army's loss was a pump-the-brakes sort of loss in terms of the idea of the program possibly making the playoffs. The difference with Navy, though, is that it seemed to reel a bit after that Notre Dame loss. Navy lost to Rice in its next game, and then got beat 35-0 by Tulane.

There's an asterisk on that Tulane loss, but it remains pertinent. Quarterback Blake Horvath injured his back and his ribs early in that game, and he did not play in Navy's last game against East Carolina. Braxton Woodson did play well against the Pirates, but the Green Wave made life miserable on him. Horvath remains questionable for this game, and he paced the Navy offense all season. However, he also pales in comparison to Army quarterback Bryson Daily. Daily has rushed for 1,474 yards and 29 touchdowns, and Kayne Udoh has added 1,064 yards and 10 scores.

Army has only lost once, while Navy has lost to Rice, and Daily's injury was better timed than Horvath's for the purposes of this game. So, yes, I do think Army wins by a touchdown or more.

Army vs. Navy Best Bet: Army -6 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football bowl season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins, plus three free months of NBA League Pass!

Army vs. Navy Betting Predictions

SP+ is not as patriotic as the playoff committee, which placed Army 22nd in its final rankings. The Black Knights rank 28th in SP+. Navy, though, ranks 61st. I expect Horvath to play because this is Army-Navy, and he will play if it is physically feasible, but returning from back and rib injuries? That's not easy on a guy who is going to be hit time and time again. The duo of Daily and Udoh will likely pave the way to an Army victory. Predicting a score is always tricky because, with these two offenses, games tend to move swiftly. Navy's offense could have some issues, though, and end up topping out at a couple of touchdowns. Thus, Army only needs three touchdowns, and this offense can make that happen.