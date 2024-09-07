College Football Picks: Oregon vs. Boise State

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Oregon vs. Boise State

Week 2 brings us a matchup between a couple of 1-0 teams coming off disappointing openers despite their records. These Northwest foes square off looking for a chance at redemption. No.7 Oregon will be looking to show the Associated Press they belong back in the top five. Meanwhile, Boise State will try to make an early statement to the Playoff Committee that they are capable of handling the top teams in the nation.

Oregon vs. Boise State Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Boise State +19.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Oregon -19 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Boise State +740 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Oregon -900 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 60.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 62 (BetRivers)

With outright numbers so high for Oregon and a very unlikely chance of an upset for Boise, staying away from the moneyline is likely the best idea here. Both the total and the spread have fluctuated up and down around their current number throughout the week, giving little indication of what bettors might be thinking to this point. One indication of what Las Vegas had been thinking previously was the look-ahead line prior to games being played last Saturday had Oregon as a 24.5-point favorite.

Oregon vs. Boise State Betting Picks for Week 2

Boise State struggled mightily on defense in week one, allowing 45 points to Georgia Southern. The Broncos gave up a total of 322 passing yards to Georgia Southern and will now have to travel to Eugene to face off with one of the top offenses in the nation. Though Oregon scored just 24 points last week against their FCS opponent, Idaho, quarterback Dillon Gabriel still completed 41-0f-49 passes for 380 yards through the air. Where the Ducks did struggle, however, was in their execution. Oregon spoiled four drives to the tune of a fumble, a missed field goal, and two turnovers on downs (one of which gave Idaho a short field and led to a touchdown). I expect Oregon to clean up some of these miscues coming into this matchup with Boise State, don't overreact to the final score from Week 1, lay the points with the Ducks.

Oregon vs. Boise State Expert Pick: Oregon -19 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Boise State Predictions for Week 2

Not only did the final score not truly reflect the game that was played by Oregon on offense, but it did not reflect how well their defense played either. Despite the 24-14 final, the Oregon defense played a fairly solid game, forcing seven punts, coming down with two interceptions, and adding a turnover on downs, the two touchdowns coming on a short field and a trick play.

The Ducks also dealt with some offensive line and health issues in week one, with a walk-on at center, a missing right guard, and a missing wide receiver. This may be a tough time for Boise State to travel to Eugene. I expect Oregon to be hungry for some redemption after coming away with just a 10-point win as a 49-point favorite in week one.