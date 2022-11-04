College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 10

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting: Jeff Edgerton's Week 10 CFB Picks

I'm most proud of calling the Spartans and the points last week, and though we finished in the black overall, the featured bets were just a few points from swinging us into positive territory. We're taking some big risks in that department this week, and we still have time to drive that win percentage up.

Week 9 Results (24-22-0) 52.1%

Week 9 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 33.3%

Week 9 Top 25 Results (8-8-0) 50.0%

Overall Top 25 Results (88-70-2) 55.0%

Overall Featured Bet Results (23-25-0) 47.9%

OVERALL RESULTS: (274-277-4) 49.3 %

Try the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code if you're located in the Buckeye State or Old Line states to get ahead of the game before they launch sports betting.

SIMULATED BETS

Tues-Thurs (3-2-1)

DUKE -11.5, CONN -14.5. WASH -4.5, AFA -7. MINN-14.5, TCU -8. UNC -7. PUR -3.5, WISC -4.5. TUL -7.5, NW +38, FLA +3. CHAR +15.5, UK -1, VT -3.5, USF -3.5, MRSH -3, OKLA -3.5, USM -2.5, MTSU -2.5, ORE -31.5, UCF -3.5, MSU +17, PSU -13.5, OKST +1, SYR +3, WSU -4, ISU -7, UGA -8.5, UNM +14.5, NAVY +18.5, ARK -14.5, USA -4. FIU +21.5, ULL +4. TXST +1.5, HOU +3.5. KSU +2.5, BAMA -13.5. UNLV +6.5, BSU -8. MICH -26, UTAH -17.5, LOU -7, CLEM -4, FSU -7.5, MSST -12.5, SC -6.5, WF -3, UCLA -11, CAL +21.5, CSU +24, HAW +27.5

Sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook using the Fanduel Promo Code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

FEATURED BETS

Wake Forest -3 @ N.C. State

The loss of Devin Leary was very significant, but freshman MJ Morris looked great against Virginia Tech. This game comes down to two variables. Was Morris' debut a fluke? And, can Sam Hartman stop turning the ball over? Hartman has thrown four interceptions over the past two games, and he'll need to stay turnover-free, especially if Morris continues to produce. We are going against the public here, with most people hanging their hats on the Wolfpack's defense. I vote for a resurgence from Hartman instead.

UCLA -11 @ Arizona State

The combo of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo will be a challenge for any defense, and you can't say anything positive about ASU's group. The team got an offensive shot in the arm from Trenton Bourguet against the Buffaloes, but I don't think that's going to make much of a difference. UCLA runs a lightning-fast offense that will outscore the Sun Devils, even if they do manage to have success against a UCLA defense that has had some struggles.

California +21.5 @ USC

There are a lot of things in the Trojans' favor Saturday. It's homecoming so the crowd at Memorial Stadium will be super amped, and it looks like some of USC's injury situations will be resolved. USC's problem is still the same, however. Their defense continues to allow teams back into games. There's no reason why a team of USC's caliber should let Arizona come within one score of beating them, but it's a repeat problem. Cal has a good enough offense to keep them within three touchdowns.

Georgia -8 vs. Tennessee

If this game wasn't between the hedges, I'd probably stay away. But the home crowd will be a major intangible to consider. The much-hyped Volunteers will have their biggest test of the season, and I think they will be in for a rude awakening. Georgia's defense has allowed some weak offenses to deliver against them, but this game has been circled on the calendar for several weeks, and I expect them to have a game plan drawn up, and it'll involve forcing Hendon Hooker out of the pocket. The Vols are best when their O-Line holds up, but they have yet to face a defensive front like the Bulldogs. I don't want to shy away from the big game - Bulldogs cover.

Clemson -4 @ Notre Dame

I suspect a bounce-back game from DJ Uiagalelei, but this will be a double-sided tale of Clemson's running attack and oppressive defense keeping the Irish at bay. I would balk at a line of +8 because of 'Clemsoning', but the Tigers can win this by a touchdown. If their turnover ratio goes back to normal, South Bend may have a frustrating day ahead.

Ohio residents can get ahead of the game with the DraftKings Ohio promo code ahead of the Buckeye State launching sports betting.

RotoWire has the latest college football odds and weekly college football picks along with up-to-date college football futures and Heisman odds. Visit the college football betting sites page to see what's available to you in your state. And of course, check out the College Capper column with the Cappers' college football picks for Week 10.

