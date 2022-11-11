College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

We came out in the black in Week 10, but our featured bets did not go as well as we hoped. We are still doing with the Top 25, and we need a good week this week with only one full slate remaining after this week.

Week 10 Results (27-24-1) 51.9%

Week 9 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 33.3%

Week 9 Top 25 Results (10-8-0) 55.5%

Overall Top 25 Results (98-78-2) 55.0%

Overall Featured Bet Results (25-28-0) 47.1%

OVERALL RESULTS: (301-305-5) 49.2%

SIMULATED BETS

Wed-Thurs: (4-4-0)

Friday: CIN -4.5, USC -34.5, FRES -9.5

RUTG +9.5, ILL -6.5, PITT -9.5, VT +9.5, IND +40.5, SMU -17.5, OKLA -7.5, LSU -3.5, VANDY +17.5, TENN -20, ND -15.5, LIB -14, ULM +13.5, JMU -17.5, WKU -13, TEM +20, ARST -17.5, NEB -30.5 IOWA -1, WSU -8.5, UCF +1.5, NW +17.5, CLEM -7, ISU -1.5, MIA +1.5, NCST -18, PSU -10, MRSH +1, UNM +21, BAMA -11.5, MTSU -10.5, UAB -6, TROY -9, LT +17.5, FLA -8, USA -16.5, WASH +13, KSU +2.5, TTU -3.5, FIU +15.5, WYO -8.5, UGA -16, TEX -7.5,, WF -4, UCC -4.5, TA&M +1.5, FSU -7.5, CAL +14, STAN +23.5, ARIZ +20, NEV +21, SJSU -2.5, USU -11

FEATURED BETS

LSU -3.5 @ Arkansas

If KJ Jefferson is able to play, I might move away from this call, but I still think this game could go 24-17 or worse. Jayden Daniels is playing above his previous pedigree at ASU and the Tigers seem to have turned a corner. They could beat any team in the nation on any given day when everything is dialed in.

NEBRASKA +30.5 @ Michigan

This number is way too big, especially if Casey Thompson is able to play. Michigan's slow start against Rutgers was kind of concerning, and the final score was not indicative of how sluggish Michigan was in the first half. Blake Corum will grind down the Huskers, but I don't think they'll do it by four touchdowns.

Florida State -7.5 @ Syracuse

Syracuse is a great story, but the Seminoles looked stellar against Miami last week and despite playing in the Carrier Dome, FSU should easily cover. The team has crafted a system around Jordan Travis that works very well, and they have a good enough secondary to shut down the passing game.

Arizona +20 vs. UCLA

For starters, there's no such thing as a home advantage at the Rose Bowl. The kids don't travel across town to see games, and there may even be more Arizona fans in the stands. UCLA can put up a lot of points, but Jayden de Laura is directing a Top 10 passing offense, and he has guys like Jacob Cowing to throw to. UCLA is also looking ahead to a showdown with USC and this has trap game written all over it. UCLA should still win, but I doubt they cover this number.

ILLINOIS -6.5 vs. Purdue

Purdue's been so up-and-down, and hard to trust against the spread. The Boilermakers' only hop is containing Chase Brown, which is a tall order. The Illini is also playing at home, and I don't think this one will be close. I would even tease this up a few points.