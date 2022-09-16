College Football Picks: Finding the Edge, Week 3

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 3 Best Bets

Week 2 was a mixed bag for us. We almost aced our featured bets and did well in our Top 25 results, our overall record is still below .500. We did have some highlights, including our App St. call and some notable road underdogs against the spread. Our goal now is to keep our featured and Top 25 percentages steady and bring our overall results back up. We're very close to our 60% goal in two of three main categories.

Week 2 Results (34-42-1) 44.1%

Week 2 Featured Bets (4-1-0) 80.0%

Week 2 Top 25 Results (13-8-0) 61.9%

Overall Top 25 Results (22-17-1) 56.4%

Overall Featured Bet Results (7-5-0) 58.4%

OVERALL RESULTS (78-90-2) 45.8%

SIMULATED BETS

FSU -2.5, AFA -16.5, VT -37.5, CONN +47.5, IND -6.5, OKLA -10.5, PUR +2, NW -12.5, ARMY -14.5, TXST +30, UGA -24.5, ACU +31.5, UK -29.5, MIA(OH) +22, WVU -28.5, BUC 37.5, BUFF +14, RUTG -18, UVA -8.5, UCLA -15.5, ISU -18.5, MURR +20.5 CAL +12.5, KSU -13, UNT +2.5, MINN -28, ORE =3.5, MISS-17, NMSU +37.5, SBK -3.5, NIU -2.5, PSU -2.5, APP -13, GASO +12, HOU -8.5, ULM +49.5, BSU -21, WSU -16.5, WF -16.5, MRSH -16.5, DUKE -25.5, CAM +32.5, LSU +2.5, ARST +14.5, APB +59.5, OSU -31, NCST -10, TLSA -7, ARK -24, MTSU -18.5, CHAR +19.5, USM -30.5, TENN -46.5, MD -2.5, NEV +23.5, BC -26, MSU +3.5, ULL -11, UF -24.5, PITT -11, UCF -7.5, TEX -12.5, LT +33. UNM +2.5, ORST -14, MIA +6, UTA -21, USC -10.5, ARIZ +3, EMU +20.5, HAW -6.5

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

FEATURED BETS

USC -10.5 vs. Fresno State

Although we got the over correct for the Trojans last week, I think 72 is a bit too high, so we will just stick with the spread here. The Bulldogs have an impressive air attack, but USC's secondary has shown the necessary grit to weather their first two opponents. The Trojans will continue to put video game numbers up on offense and simply outscore the Bulldogs, and they'll easily beat the spread.

OVER 57 Oregon vs. BYU

Although Oregon's numbers are tainted by the Georgia loss, I don't think their current defense rating near the bottom of the Pac-12 is that off-base. The Cougars, while 2-0, aren't doing that well defensively, either. A big argument for the Over is the offensive line for both teams. Bo Nix and Jaren Hall are both getting excellent protection from their O-Line, allowing for some quick drives through the air. Oregon was humming on all cylinders last week and demonstrated how quickly they can rack up the score. BYU is a much stronger opponent, but these offenses seem destined to break 60.

Georgia -24.5 @ South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium is a tough house to play in, but let's be real - the Gamecocks have no chance in this game and it could get ugly. The Spencer Rattler experiment is only going so-so for the Gamecocks, and although I think Shane Beemer has developed a competitive team, they will be no match for the Bulldogs, who look like the toughest team in all the land. The oddsmakers are being far too generous. Smash this spread, which will undoubtedly go up.

N.C. State -10 vs. Texas Tech AND OVER 56

May view this as a trap game for the Wolfpack in prime-time between two unbeatens. Although I think it will be a high-scoring affair, and the Pack should come out on top, but I'm more confident about the Over than the -10 call. The public may influence this line in the coming day, and I'd be a lot more confident if the spread went to 9.5. Texas Tech is stingy against the run, but Devin Leary has the arm and wideout staff to get the job done in the air. The Wolfpack are stacked on defense, but Donovan Smith should be able to keep the game somewhat close.

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.

