College Football Picks: Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds for Week 14

Spread: Georgia -19.5 (Caesars Sportsbook); Georgia Tech +19.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 51.5 (BetMGM); Under 552 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Georgia -1000 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Georgia Tech +810 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Picks for Week 14

The Georgia Bulldogs (9-2-0) host the rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ABC/ESPN+.

Georgia leads the all-time series 71-41-5, including wins in each of the past six meetings. The Bulldogs had to hang on for dear life in Atlanta last season, winning 31-23. In the most recent battle between the hedges, UGA picked up a 37-14 win on Nov. 26, 2022.

The last win for the Ramblin' Wreck in this series actually came in Athens on Nov. 26, 2016, a narrow 28-27 win. Ga. Tech has covered the past two meetings, while UGA holds a slight 5-4 against the spread (ATS) edge in the past nine in the series.

As usual, despite two losses on the season, Georgia heads into this rivalry game with a possible College Football Playoff spot if it wins this and the SEC Championship Game. Georgia Tech won't be a pushover, though.

Georgia Tech faced an unbeaten top-10 team, the Miami Hurricanes, on Nov. 9. It was a 9.5-point underdog at home, but it ended up with a 28-23 win, so that should serve as a cautionary tale for Georgia bettors. Of course, Ga. Tech won 30-29 against NC State last time out, barely surviving.

Georgia breezed past UMass 59-21 in the annual November SEC tune-up game last week. However, it failed to cover as a 42.5-point favorite, as the Over (55) cashed. The Bulldogs have gone just 1-3 ATS in the past four games and 2-8 ATS in the past 10 outings since Sept. 7.

QB Carson Beck has snapped back on track in the past two games, throwing six touchdowns with no interceptions after a handful of poor outings by his standards. That includes a 347-yard performance with two TD strikes against Tennessee on Nov. 16.

Georgia is still averaging 426.9 total yards per game and 297.0 passing yards per contest. The rushing numbers are the offense's Achilles heel, which is amazing considering the studs we've seen run through Athens, such as Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, Knowshon Moreno, and D'Andre Swift, in the past decade or so.

Defensively, UGA has allowed 311.7 total yards, 186.5 passing yards, 125.2 rushing yards and 18.5 PPG this season. That's a slight tick up from its previous production, but it is still pretty good.

For the Jackets, QB Haynes King is back from an injury, kinda. He has played the past two games, but QB Aaron Philo completed 19-of-33 passes for 265 yards last time out, playing more of the snaps, while King was subbed in for running opportunities.

Georgia Tech is averaging 414.7 total yards per game, with 234.6 passing yards per game, 180.1 rushing yards per outing and 27.9 PPG. On defense, it has allowed 340.5 total yards, 219.3 passing yards, 121.3 rushing yards and 23.1 points per game.

Georgia Tech has covered the past two in this series, and it has a win over a top-10 team this season. The Yellow Jackets are unlikely to win outright, especially on the road, but they should be able to keep it within three touchdowns.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Expert Pick: Georgia Tech +19.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Predictions for Week 14

Looking to the totals in this rivalry game, the Under has cashed in two of the past three meetings, although both of those outings were in Atlanta. In Athens, the Over has cashed in the past two installments.

Georgia has scored 31 or more points in each of the past five games in the series. In the past two games, which Georgia Tech covered, the Bulldogs have averaged 34.0 PPG while allowing 18.5 PPG. If we hit those averages, we'll get a cover for the visitors.

I find it interesting that all of the shops have this total Under 53 or 53.5, but you can still get in on Under 54.5 at FanDuel. Run to your mouse and lock that in before it goes down. However, even if it slips to 54, or 53.5, keep rolling low on the total for this one.