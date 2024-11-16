This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Kansas State vs. Arizona. State

Get in on the college football action for 2024 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Arizona State will travel to a hostile environment in Manhattan to take on Kansas State, who will try to bounce back after a bad loss to Houston. The Sun Devils will try to keep rolling after a comeback win over UCF. Notably, Arizona State notched the win without Cam Skattebo, the team's top offensive weapon. He is trending toward playing, but my pick will remain unaffected by his status.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Betting Odds for Week 12

Spread: Kansas State -7.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Arizona State +7.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 50.5 (Caesars Sportsbook), Under 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Kansas State -275 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Arizona State +250 (Caesars Sportsbook)

A lot of money has flowed toward the Sun Devils throughout the week, so what was once a more favorable +9 has sunk to 7.5 almost everywhere. I believe Cam Skattebo's status is a prime reason for the move. Vegas also felt it was giving too much vig to Kansas State and has adjusted the line accordingly. The total has remained static throughout the week and should finish within a half-point of this number.

Be sure to dig into the latest sportsbook promos available at the best online sportsbooks to get the most bang for your buck this college football season. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets college football fans a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Betting Picks for Week 12

Arizona State has been one of the biggest FBS surprises of the season, and they were a few heartbeats from an unbeaten season. They lost Sam Leavitt for one game against Cincinnat and dropped that contest, also falling to Texas Tech. Still, they are 7-2 in a conference that is still up in the air, and though they'll need some help from BYU and Colorado, the Sun Devils have an outside shot at making the title game. The same can be said for the Wildcats, who are 4-2 in conference play but have gotten there by the skin of their teeth in some instances. Avery Johnson has been hit-or-miss at quarterback, but his ability to gain on the ground is his strong suit and a challenge for any defense. Arizona State focuses heavily on the run due to Skattebo, but one shouldn't sleep on Sam Leavitt and his dynamic connection with Jordyn Tyson.

Kansas State ranks 14th in rushing defense and is set up well to face Skattebo, but they have an abysmal record against the pass, ranking 89th nationally. If the Sun Devils keep the offense balanced, Leavitt should have success against Kansas State's secondary, especially on downs where the Wildcats will crowd the box to account for Skattebo. It's hard to predict what version of Kansas State's offense we will see, but Arizona State's defense will be ready for it. The Sun Devils' defensive metrics are a bit deceiving after a slow start and last week's high-scoring match against UCF, but they're a lot better than the numbers indicate. Overall, I think Kenny Dillingham's scheme on both sides of the ball is better than what Kansas State has to offer, and his offensive weapons are playing at a higher level. The spread is just too good to pass up despite the recent decrease.

Kansas State vs. Arizona State Expert Pick: Arizona State +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $150 in Bonus Bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass!

Kansas State vs. Arizona StatePredictions for Week 12

What's most impressive for the Sun Devils was their ability to move the ball without Skattebo in the lineup last week. I assume he will play, but I wil hold with this pick even if he's absent, and the key to that logic is Leavitt. The team looked like a shell of themselves without him against Cincinnati despite a decent night for Skattebo, and I think Leavitt is the most valuable piece despite an outstanding rusher behind him. His synergy with Jordyn Tyson is unparalleled in the conference, and if they decide to double-team him, Leavitt has a few other solid options to pick up the slack. He will win this duel with Johnson, who may make the highlight reel with some breakaway runs, but he'll struggle to make up the gap if they are down early. DJ Giddens and Jayce Brown are talented pieces of Kansas State's offense, but I have a hard time overlooking the loss to Houston.