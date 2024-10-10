This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Northwestern vs. Maryland

Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Odds for Week 7

Spread: Maryland -10 (Caesars Sportsbook); Northwestern +11.5 (BetMGM)

Total: Over 45.5 (ESPN Bet); Under 45.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Maryland -400 (BetMGM); Northwestern +320 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Picks for Week 7

Two teams looking for their first conference victory of the year meet in College Park, MD, this week at the Wildcats of Northwestern meet the Terps of Maryland.

As you can assume from the previous sentence, neither of these teams is off to a good start this season. Still, Maryland has shown slightly more promise, winning all three non-conference games, including a 43-point win over UConn and a two-TD win over Virginia. Northwestern, meanwhile, has just two wins, one against Eastern Illinois and the other against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats' lone road game came at Washington, where they lost by 19.

When we dive into the numbers, we see that neither team runs the ball very well, but both are fairly stout against the run, which leads me to believe this game will be won through the air. That's a problem for Northwestern as the Wildcats rank 98th in opposing QB rating this season, while Maryland ranks 25th in QB rating. Maryland is average against the pass, which will be more than enough to slow the 'Cats, which rank 130th in QB rating on offense. For context, there are only four teams worse than Northwestern when we look at that metric.

The numbers tell us that Maryland should win and cover this game, but it's not always that easy. However, considering the Cats failed to reach the end zone in their only road game to this point, I think it's safe to assume that if Maryland can score 21 or more, the Terps should be able to cover this number. Maryland has scored at least 24 in each of its five games this season, and I see no reason why the Terps can't get there again.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Expert Pick: Maryland -10 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Northwestern vs. Maryland Predictions for Week 7

As mentioned earlier, this game will be won through the air. Northwestern will try to slow it down by running early and often, but without much success, the Cats will have to look to the air, and that's when the mistakes will happen.

Maryland will get an early lead via the air and force the 'Cats to throw the ball, which will lead to a turnover or two. Maryland gets a comfortable lead and is never threatened.

Maryland 27 - Northwestern 14