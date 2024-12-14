Salute to Veterans Bowl South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Picks

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: South Alabama vs. Western Michigan in the Salute to Veterans Bowl

Get in on the college football bowl season for 2024-25 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Saturday is a big day for the military. Not only is there the Army-Navy game, but bowl season is upon us. Yes, that's right. The first bowls are taking place Saturday, and that includes the first to feature FBS teams (shout out to the Celebration Bowl) in the Salute to Veterans Bowl. This bowl takes place down in Montgomery, Alabama, and will feature the Jaguars facing the Broncos. Namely, South Alabama is squaring off with Western Michigan. You know you are a college football diehard if you're already hyped. To get your bowl season betting started, here's a look at the opening salvo from 2024's bowl slate.

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Odds

Spread: South Alabama -7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Western Michigan +8 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 57.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: South Alabama -300 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Western Michigan +260 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Get a piece of the action during the 2024 college football bowl season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins!

The Jaguars are likely to benefit from the atmosphere, given that this game is taking place in Montgomery, and Western Michigan is based in, well, Western Michigan. They are pretty comfortable favorites, but with bowl season, there are always questions, known unknowns, and unknown unknowns. It's always been a time where the facts and statistics can be outpaced by "vibes," but that is even more true these days. Thus, betting on comfortable favorites always feels a bit more precarious, but what about in the instance of the Salute to Veterans Bowl.

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Betting Picks

Both of these teams finished 6-6. The closest thing to an impressive win either has is South Alabama beating Louisiana on the road 24-22. Well, the Jaguars did tee off on Northwestern State to the tune of an 87-10 win, so we do know the team isn't afraid to keep the foot on the gas. The Sun Belt is a tougher conference than the MAC, which is a point in the Jaguars' favor as well. SP+ likes South Alabama, all things considered, ranking it 60th. Western Michigan? It ranks 112th.

Now, I must evoke these words: transfer portal. Once a player enters the portal, odds are they won't play in a bowl game. It's possible but unlikely. Neither team has anybody who is primed to sit out because of the NFL Draft, but both have a key offensive weapon in the portal. The Broncos will likely be without tight end Blake Bosma, who led the team with 37 catches and six receiving touchdowns. However, Western Michigan do have three running backs who finished with over 500 yards rushing and combined for 23 touchdowns, so it can try and rely on the ground game.

South Alabama has the bigger concern, though. I am sad to report that the Salute to Veterans Bowl will likely lack Fluff Bothwell. In addition to having the name "Fluff Bothwell," the true freshman ran for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Jaguars. Maybe because he's a true freshman and an Alabama native, he may be more willing to give it a go, but I wouldn't count on it. However, on the other hand, the Jaguars got some good news when redshirt freshman and starting quarterback Gio Lopez said he will return to the program in 2025. He threw for 18 touchdowns against five picks and ran for 465 yards and seven touchdowns.

South Alabama is a better team. When it comes to the nebulous idea of "motivation," I feel like South Alabama will have more of that, given the game's location. The question becomes if the loss of Bothwell compared to the loss of Bosma leaves South Alabama unlikely to win by over a touchdown. Ultimately, I believe the Jags will still take the bowl game.

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan in the Salute to Veterans Bowl Best Bet: South Alabama -7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football bowl season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins, plus three free months of NBA League Pass!

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan Betting Predictions

The Jaguars may lack for Bothwells, but they are rich in Bullocks, Kentrel Bullock, to be exact. He had three 100-yard games himself. Yes, one was in that demolition of Northwestern State, but he also did it against Louisiana-Monroe and Georgia Southern. Receiver Jamaal Pritchett will also be around, and he had a whopping 91 catches for 1,126 yards and nine touchdowns. Western Michigan's defense ranks 120th in SP+. It allowed 186.3 rushing yards per game. Even without Bothwell, the combination of Lopez and Bullock can do plenty against the Broncos to rack up yards on the ground en route to enough points to win reasonably comfortably.