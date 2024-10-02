College Football Picks Week 6: Three Upsets and One Player to Pop

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Three Upset Picks in Week 6

It's Week 6 of the college football season, and while we managed just a 1-for-3 mark on upsets last week, and if you played Colorado as a two-touchdown underdog at UCF, you likely did pretty well for yourself. We've got another full slate set for Saturday, and conference play is well underway, too. Let's stay in the black and hit that player to pop, too.

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies – Saturday, 12 p.m. ET

It would be a mild upset, but an upset, nonetheless. Mizzou heads to College Station looking to keep its unbeaten season alive and maintain its top-10 ranking.

Missouri narrowly escaped in overtime against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, winning 30-27 in overtime. Perhaps the Tigers were looking ahead. Mizzou has had two full weeks to study the ins and outs of Texas A&M football, and you can expect Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz to have his team ready.

Missouri QB Brady Cook has been the real deal, completing 68.7% of his attempts with four touchdown passes to date while also running for four scores. He has quite the rapport with WR Luther Burden, who has hauled in all four TD passes from Cook. And when the Tigers keep it on the ground, RB Nate noel has 6.4 yards per attempt, with 441 yards and four scores.

The Aggies have ground out one-score wins over Bowling Green and Arkansas in the past two weekends, but they're just 1-4 ATS this season. While they're technically a top-25 team, Mizzou is more complete from top to bottom.

Canadian sports fans, this article is sponsored by NorthStar Bets. Click here to get in on the action.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Virginia Tech Hokies – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nothing says Atlantic Coast Conference like a team from the Virginia mountains and a team from the Bay Area in California, but that's college football in 2024.

The Hokies lost a second consecutive game last weekend to slip to 2-3 overall on the season. Virginia Tech looked to have scored a season-saving victory on a Hail Mary from QB Kyron Drones to WR Da'Quan Felton. Originally called a touchdown on the field, after a lengthy review, the officials overturned the call in a very controversial decision.

In this cross-country trip to The Farm, we'll learn a lot about Brent Pry's Virginia Tech team. Stanford is no slouch, as it has a conference victory at Syracuse, although it was no match for Clemson last weekend. It also lost to TCU in the opener but by a single score.

The Cardinal have one of the most underrated players in WR Elic Ayomanor. He has scored touchdowns in each of his two conference games, and he'll be instrumental in Saturday's home game. It's a little curious that Stanford is nearly catching double digits at home against a team with a sub-.500 record. Take advantage.

Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies – Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Wolverines hit the road to battle the Huskies in Seattle, and this should be a very entertaining battle.

Michigan has scored consecutive 27-24 victories in conference against USC and Minnesota, picking up the pace on offense. This team is a little unbalanced, as it has been a solid running team, gobbling up 194.8 yards per game on the ground, but it has struggled through the air. Hopefully, QB Alex Orji is the long-term answer.

Defensively, the Wolverines have looked championship-caliber, allowing just 317.6 total yards per game and 68.8 rushing yards per contest.

Washington's offense is a work in progress. It racked up 32.5 PPG in the first two games against inferior opponents, but it has managed 19 or fewer points in two of the past three outings, both losses. The Huskies are also 1-3 ATS in the past four games. Defensively, Washington has been solid on defense, but it just doesn't have the tools to challenge Michigan offensively. Look for the Wolverines to snag a nice road win, and parlay bettors will also want to check out the Under.

Week 6 Player to Pop

Star Thomas RB, Duke at Georgia Tech

The Blue Devils have managed five victories in five games, and they're within one game of bowl eligibility, and the leaves haven't even started to change in Durham.

Thomas has been instrumental in keeping the Blue Devils unbeaten, rolling up 480 rushing yards and three touchdowns with 4.8 yards per attempt in five games. He also has four grabs for 86 yards and a touchdown, too.

Thomas will face a tough matchup, as Georgia Tech has allowed just 90.2 yards per game on the ground. Thomas is a rising 'star,' he should exceed the number Georgia Tech has allowed per game and be good for triple digits while driving Duke to bowl eligibility.