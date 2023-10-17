College Football Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
College Football Picks: Week 7 Recap and Best Bets for Week 8

College Football Picks: Week 7 Recap and Best Bets for Week 8

Written by 
John Ryan
October 17, 2023

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Week 7 Betting Roundup

Get in on the college football action for 2023 with a BetMGM bonus code sporting a $1,500 bonus bet offer. RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds, we have you covered.

The huge showdown in the Pac-12 conference between the Oregon Ducks and the host Washington Huskies provided one of the most exciting games in recent memory, with Washington winning 38-35 and pushing as 3-point favorites. With the win, Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. became the Heisman favorite at -130 as offered at DraftKings. Next in line to hoist the hardware is Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel at +1000, then Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +1000, then Florida States' quarterback Jordan Travis at +1200, and rounding out the Top-5, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels at +1400. 

College Football Betting Tools

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

College Football Betting Algorithm

The following betting algorithm has earned a highly profitable 61-34 ATS record for 64% winning bets spanning the last 20 seasons. The requirements are:

1.     Bet on any road team from Week 6 on out.

2.     The road team lost to the host in their previous meeting.

3.     The host is coming off their first loss of the season.

A deeper look into the database reveals a subset that has produced a highly profitable 28-11 ATS for 72% winning bets over the past 20 seasons if our team is a home favorite of 17.5 or more points. This betting algorithm targets a best-bet opportunity on the Washington State Cougars when they take a road trip as 20-point underdogs to play the Oregon Ducks set to start at 3:30 PM EST, Saturday.

Snare a piece of the action during the 2023 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code with $200 in bonus bets.

College Football Expert Picks For Week 8

Double-digit underdogs to monitor in Week 8

The big dogs have always been a target for potential betting opportunities and are the teams to reinvest your money in this season. Road underdogs of 17.5 or more points have gone just 7-167 for 4% upset wins but have produced a money-making 97-73-4 ATS mark for 57% winning bets this season. Moreover, slicing the data a bit more reveals that road dogs of 17.5 or more points in a game with a posted total between 50 and 56 points have gone a solid 43-26-1 ATS for 62.3% winning bets this season. Moreover, home underdogs of 17.5 more points have gone 0-5-1 SU, but a near-perfect 5-1 ATS for 83% winning bets. 

1.     SMU Mustangs vs Temple Owls +17.5 set to kickoff at 7:30 PM EST, Friday.

College Football Expert Best Bet: Under 44 Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Enjoy more of the 2023 college football season with a DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in bonus bets!

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Northern Illinois Huskies

Huskie Stadium, Dekalb, IL

Northern Illinois -11.5 | Total: 44 points

3:30 PM EST | ESPN+

This game is a showdown in the MAC Conference, with both teams at 2-1 in conference play. EMU is 4-3 SU and ATS, while NIU is 3-4 ST and 4-3 ATS for the season. The EMU offense is led by Austin Smith, who has amassed 952 passing yards on 57% completions and produced a 119-quarterback rating. He has done far better in conference games, sporting a 129-quarterback rating and a 60% completion percentage. The NIU offense is led by Rocky Lombardi, who has completed 57% of passes, gaining 1,187 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in a 123-quarterback rating. Like his counterpart, he has done much better in conference games, earning an outstanding 166 quarterback rating on 66% completions, including five touchdowns.

For the season, NIU averages 24.9 points per game (PPG) but has struggled at home, scoring an average of just 16 PPG. EMU has averaged 19 PPG for the season but a horrid 9.7 PPG in road games. NIU is allowing 16.7 PPG in home matchups this season, and their game plan will be to control the clock and grind out time-consuming scoring drives.

From my predictive model, NIU is expected to contain the EMU offense to 100 or fewer rushing yards and 175 or fewer passing yards. In past games in which they met or exceeded these performance measures, the Under produced a 14-5 for 74% winning bets.

Join the 2023 college football fun with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code featuring a $1,000 first-bet offer.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Football Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Football fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 8
College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 8
College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8
College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8
CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 8
CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 8
Oregon State vs. UCLA: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7
Oregon State vs. UCLA: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7
Miami vs. North Carolina: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 7
Miami vs. North Carolina: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 7
Missouri vs Kentucky: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7
Missouri vs Kentucky: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7