College Footballl DFS: Wednesday MACtion Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

MACtion week continues with a three-game slate on Wednesday, and both major sites are taking part. All three games have the same kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Slate Overview

Northern Illinois (-14.5) vs. Akron O/U: 45.5

Ohio (-10) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 50.5

Miami (OH) (-30) vs. Kent State O/U: 45.5

Weather

KENT/MIAOH - 90 percent chance of rain

AKR/BIU - 100 percent chance of rain, 13 m.p.h. winds

CFB DFS Tools

Wednesday MACtion Slate DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11

Quarterback

Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH) (DK $8,400, FD $10,500) vs. Kent State

There's a sizable drop-off after this slate's top two QB options, and Gabbert is the first one off the board. You couldn't pick a better spot for Gabbert and the rest of the offense. Kent State is winless this season and has one of the weakest defenses in the country. Lesser teams than Miami have destroyed them, and the only avenue that's a negative for Gabbert is that we may only see him for three quarters. I'm definitely going to look at some backup running talent in this game, but I think Gabbert will do enough, even if he is pulled early.

Parker Navarro, Ohio (DK $8,000, FD $11,200) vs. Eastern Michigan

Navarro is an equally intriguing target for this slate in what should be a stiffer test than Gabbert faces with Kent State. Navarro is a dual-threat quarterback, and you're buying into his rushing numbers when making this call. Ohio's defensive numbers are deceiving because they include losses to Kentucky and Syracuse, and they should be able to force enough three-and-outs to get the ball back in Navarro's hands.

Running Back

I think the market is a little too high on Northern Illinois' Telly Johnson after a big week due to Antario Brown's injury. He should excel again if Brown misses, but based on limited data, the salary boost on both sites is a bit of an overreach.

Kevin Davis, Miami (OH) (DK $5,700, FD $6,400) vs. Kent State

Keyon Mozee (DK $5,700, FD $8,000) is the top back and is cheap enough to consider, but we already mentioned a desire to look at the bench in the potential blowout. Mozee warrants consideration on DraftKings as he shares the same price as Davis, but you can get a substantial discount on FanDuel if you pivot away from Mozee.

Jordon Simmons, Akron (DK $5,500, FD $7,300) @ Northern Illinois

The bleak weather forecast implies more focus on the run, and I believe Simmons will be able to gain an advantage against a Northern Illinois squad that has hunk back to mediocrity after upsetting Notre Dame. Simmons' floor is pretty reliable despite scoring only two touchdowns this season.

Also consider: Anthony Tyus, Ohio (DK $6,300, FD $7,600) vs. Eastern Michigan

Wide Receiver

Reggie Virgil, Miami (OH) (DK $5,200, FD $7,900) vs. Kent State

Although I initially hesitated to take Gabbert's top option, I noticed Virgil's line against Ball State, an inferior opponent. The Redhawks also give Vrigil a very high snap count, so I expect him to stick around in a lopsided contest. Virgil has scored at least a touchdown in four consecutive games. I would also consider Javon Tracy (DK $5,100, FD $7,700) for a potential double stack.

Chase Hendricks, Ohio (DK $4,700, FD $6,200) vs. Eastern Michigan

Navarro's pass production can be spotty, but I'm taking the quality of the matchup and going with Hendricks. Coleman Owen is the top option, but he's pretty expensive, and I don't want to spend a lot on Ohio's passing game.

Also consider: Cam Thompson, Northern Illinois (DK $4,800, FD $6,800) vs. Akron