DFS College Football: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 4

College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Main Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 4

We've got a whopping 14 games on the FanDuel Week 4 main slate with TCU at SMU looking like the belle of the ball with a betting total of 70.5. There are a lot of conference matchups on this card including Michigan as a -17 point favorite at home against Maryland, #17 Baylor a +2.5 underdog at Iowa State, as well as #20 Florida at #11 Tennessee (-10.5), #5 Clemson (-7.5) at #21 Wake Forest, and #10 Arkansas vs #23 Texas A&M (-2.5).

It's a jam-packed Saturday so let's dig up some value.

C.J. Stroud is per usual the highest-priced QB on the FanDuel week 4 main slate but he's also got a tough matchup with the Wisconsin defense. People are saying not to overthink things on Kansas QB Jalon Daniels as he helms a KU offense scoring 53.0 ppg this season. Daniels had 43fp last week against Houston.

Tanner Mordecai ($11,000) TCU at SMU

We didn't quite get the high scoring affair we thought we would last week with Maryland beating SMU 34-27 in a game that had an O/U of 74. Mustangs QB Tanner Mordecai was still active though going 29/54 with 389 yards and 2 TD in what was really SMU's closes game of the season. TCU comes in as -2.5 road favorites and they gave up 210 yards passing their last game to Tarleton State of all teams.

Drew Pyne ($6,300) Notre Dame at North Carolina

This is a confidence-building game for Drew Pyne and the Notre Dame offense against one of the worst defenses in the country. UNC ranks 338th vs. the QB position giving up three TD passes to Darren Grainger of Georgia State last game, allowing 61 points to Appalachian State, and allowing Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa to go 28/38 for 279 yards in week 0. The only thing you worry about here is the fact that North Carolina's run defense (193.0 ypg) is about as bad as their pass defense.

Sam Hartman ($9,400) Clemson at Wake Forest

Sam Hartman was 27/43 for 313 yards last year in a 48-27 loss to Clemson but that was also on the road. This year the Demon Deacons get the Tigers at home hoping to make up for his 10fp game in the 2021 meeting. Hartman threw the ball 44 times in a 1-point win over Liberty last week and Wake is going to have to rely on the passing game once again with Clemson giving up virtually nothing (73.7 ypg) on the ground. Hartman ownership is projected at less than 10%.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

Mohamed Ibrahim ($11,200) Minnesota at Michigan State

It's the chalk RB debate between Mohamed Ibrahim and Texas' Bijan Robinson but Ibrahim might just be that dude. He's already amassed 484 yards and 7 TDs in three games and has a floor of 26fp in each of the Golden Gophers' three wins this season. Minnesota has been a 4TD favorite (and covered the number) in all three games to start the year so let's see what numbers Ibrahim can put up playing all four quarters.

Jaylen Wright ($6,500) Florida at Tennessee

Jabari Small is probable Saturday but he's also dealing with a shoulder injury. That should open up some more opportunities for Jaylen Wright who got 23 carries last week although that was also in a 63-6 win over Akron. Florida is giving up over 200 yards per game on the ground so there should be plenty to go around even if Small is healthy.

Chris Tyree ($6,100) Notre Dame at North Carolina

Nothing wrong with stacking Notre Dame this week up against a Tar Heels defense that ranks 113th in the nation vs. the pass (275 ypg) and 112th vs. the run (193 ypg). Irish RBs Chris Tyree and Audric Estime could both have big days vs. UNC but Tyree is a bit less expensive and plays a slightly bigger role in the passing game.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Obviously, Rashee Rice gets a look here at $10,200 because the SMU WR has double digit targets in each game this season. Some other options include:

Ainias Smith ($6,500) Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Arkansas is 3-0 to start the year but they have had some issues defending the pass, allowing 352.7 ypg through the air. That has the Razorbacks ranking 303rd against the WR position which means Ainias Smith should be in for a big night. The A&M offense has only averaged 15.5 ppg the last two but Smith put up a 6-catch, 164 yard, 2 TD performance in a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State in the opener so he has upside.

Ronnie Bell ($7,100) Maryland at Michigan

Michigan has won their last two games by a combined 114 points and Ronnie Bell has still gotten 13 targets with 172 yards and a TD. Maryland has the offense to keep Saturday's game a little closer even as +17 point underdogs so Bell should be in line for a big day.

Dominic Lovett ($6,400) Missouri at Auburn

Dominic Lovett had a breakout game last week with 7 catches for 132 yards and 2 TDs. He had a down week 2 against Kansas State (8fp) but that was also in the rain and slop. Penn State hung 41 on Auburn last week so the Missouri offense should be able to have some success.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

Adrian Martinez ($7,300) Kansas State at Oklahoma

Adrian Martinez has largely been a disappointment since coming over from Nebraska in the transfer portal as he was a darkhorse Heisman candidate at times last year with the Cornhuskers (27 total TDs). Something to take into account is that K-State played in a rainy, lightning-delayed game in week 2 and a very windy game last Saturday in the loss to Tulane. Conditions should be much better Saturday in Norman and KSU will likely be playing catchup as +13.5 underdogs. Martinez ownership could be as low as 2%.

Audric Estime ($6,600) Notre Dame at North Carolina

Most people are going to back off the Notre Dame RBs in the GPP because they basically cancel each other out as the "Thunder and Lightning" duo of Audric Estime and Chris Tyree split carries. There should be enough to go around for both vs. North Carolina on Saturday and each were decently involved in the passing game last week in a close game against Cal.

Jordan Hudson ($5,600) TCU at SMU

Draw a name out of a hat in this TCU at SMU game with a betting total of 70.5. TCU's Jordan Hudson has just as good a chance as anybody at a ceiling game after he caught 5 passes for 76 yards and a TD last week for the Horned Frogs.