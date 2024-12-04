DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Conference Championship Week

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

QB Maddux Madsen, Boise State

Boise State's passing volume has been consistent most of the season with Madsen typically attempting 25 to 33 passes each game. Even in the two higher volume games with 33 attempts, including one earlier against this week's opponent UNLV, he didn't top 209 yards.

Obviously, the Broncos are a run-first team with Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty regularly exceeding 30 carries and 150 yards rushing. UNLV is also a run-heavy offense, which should keep the clock moving and limit the number of total plays by both teams.

As the RotoWire Picks tool shows, this line has moved up 4 yards on PrizePicks since yesterday, and we may still get an even better number if we wait. The number is currently set at 220.5 on Underdog and 221.5 on DraftKings Pick6.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Maddux Madsen LESS than 219.5 passing yards

RB Jordan James, Oregon

This is a bet on Penn State's top 10 run defense to be able to limit big run plays and put together some solid clock-eating drives with their own run game. Penn State has only allowed one 100-yard rusher this season while allowing 3.12 yards per rush and a total of just five rushing touchdowns.

I'm projecting this to be a 24-17 game with a box score that doesn't look particularly impressive for either team but proves that both teams are deserving of a playoff spot.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan James LESS than 95.5 rushing yards

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel now has three straight games under 45 yards. He's still getting the same target volume that he has had all season, but he is missing the big plays that we became accustomed to earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Jayden Higgins has been the Cyclones top playmaker, regularly leading the team in targets, receptions, yards and yards per reception.

But what really makes this a pick that I can't pass on is the value that we are getting on PrizePicks. The number is a full 6 yards lower on Sleeper, so if you want to go the other way and pick Noel to have a bounce back game, your best bet is to submit your pick there.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jaylin Noel LESS than 68.5 receiving yards

Conference Championship College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Week 14 Results:

Riley Leonard LESS than 204.5 passing yards - win

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 180.5 rushing yards - loss

Travis Hunter MORE than 100.5 receiving yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 21-21

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

