DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 1

Written by 
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda 
Published on August 28, 2024

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each Wednesday throughout the college football season I'll post my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

To identify my top college football picks, I start by referring to the "Best CFB Picks" on RotoWire's Picks tool, which compares the passing, rushing, receiving and kicking numbers available at several of the most popular DFS sites and sportsbooks to find which stats are most favorable to choose on PrizePicks. The tool also compares the numbers to RotoWire's projections and factors in how frequently the player surpassed the number in past games -- known as the "hit rate" -- to indicate if we should lean "more" or "less."

Always keep in mind that PrizePicks will adjust lines throughout the week, so if you see a pick that you like, I suggest locking it in early. We may lean "more" or "less" on Wednesday, and by the time the line has settled for kickoff it has become a stay-away. (You can track line movement using the RotoWire Picks tool.) 

Week 1 always presents a lot of uncertainty when it comes to depth charts and, more specifically, player usage. Many teams also ease into the season by scheduling games against inferior opponents, which leads to blowouts and starters getting benched. In an effort to avoid that, I'm focused on players who should be involved in competitive games.

Also, make sure you lock in the promo pick of Jalen Milroe more than 0.5 pass yards.

QB Graham Mertz,

QB Graham Mertz, Florida

Florida will face one of the toughest schedules in the nation, starting with a matchup against Miami, which they will enter as home underdogs. Miami will look for the offensive line and defense to control the tempo, while Florida should also be content to keep it a close, low-scoring game. 

This will be Graham Mertz's first game in Florida without top receiver and 2023 NFL first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. Eugene Wilson III is back, and talented transfers Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike will look to fill the void, but I don't anticipate big numbers right away against a Miami defense that only allowed 216 passing yards per game in 2023.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Mertz LESS than 246.5 pass yards

RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State was able to keep the two-headed backfield of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen together for what should be a legitimate run at a playoff appearance. While the competition for touches limits both players' upside, the Nittany Lions gameplan has proven that it can support two 60+ yard per game backs.

We project both backs to go over their total this week, but I prefer Allen, as he was the more explosive and productive player down the stretch last season, averaging over 83 yards per game over the last six games.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Kaytron Allen MORE than 56.5 rushing yards

WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

It's no secret that Coach Prime is going to put his son QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter in the best position to get selected early in next year's NFL Draft. A prime time Thursday night game on ESPN is the perfect place to remind the world how explosive this pair of Heisman Trophy candidates can be together. 

In 2023, Hunter topped 70 yards receiving in seven of the eight games when he was targeted more than twice. Like last season, Colorado's run game and defense are questionable, which should lead to a lot of shootouts again, including against North Dakota State, the no. 2-ranked team in the FCS Preseason rankings.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Travis Hunter MORE than 70.5 receiving yards

 

Week 1 College Football PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 1:

  • Jalen Milroe more than 0.5 pass yards
  • Graham Mertz less than 246.5 pass yards
  • Kaytron Allen more than 56.5 rush yards
  • Travis Hunter more than 70.5 receiving yards

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury reportcollege football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Steve
Steve "The Spatula" Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis, moving to NBA beat writer and (years later) taking over as "marketing guy" and NFL, WNBA and PBA contributor. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire, with multiple 800 series and 300 games. He will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
