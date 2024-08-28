DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 1

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Also, make sure you lock in the promo pick of Jalen Milroe more than 0.5 pass yards.

Week 1 always presents a lot of uncertainty when it comes to depth charts and, more specifically, player usage. Many teams also ease into the season by scheduling games against inferior opponents, which leads to blowouts and starters getting benched. In an effort to avoid that, I'm focused on players who should be involved in competitive games.

Always keep in mind that PrizePicks will adjust lines throughout the week, so if you see a pick that you like, I suggest locking it in early. We may lean "more" or "less" on Wednesday, and by the time the line has settled for kickoff it has become a stay-away. (You can track line movement using the RotoWire Picks tool.)

To identify my top college football picks, I start by referring to the "Best CFB Picks" on RotoWire's Picks tool , which compares the passing, rushing, receiving and kicking numbers available at several of the most popular DFS sites and sportsbooks to find which stats are most favorable to choose on PrizePicks. The tool also compares the numbers to RotoWire's projections and factors in how frequently the player surpassed the number in past games -- known as the "hit rate" -- to indicate if we should lean "more" or "less."

QB Graham Mertz, Florida

Florida will face one of the toughest schedules in the nation, starting with a matchup against Miami, which they will enter as home underdogs. Miami will look for the offensive line and defense to control the tempo, while Florida should also be content to keep it a close, low-scoring game.

This will be Graham Mertz's first game in Florida without top receiver and 2023 NFL first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. Eugene Wilson III is back, and talented transfers Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike will look to fill the void, but I don't anticipate big numbers right away against a Miami defense that only allowed 216 passing yards per game in 2023.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Graham Mertz LESS than 246.5 pass yards

RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Penn State was able to keep the two-headed backfield of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen together for what should be a legitimate run at a playoff appearance. While the competition for touches limits both players' upside, the Nittany Lions gameplan has proven that it can support two 60+ yard per game backs.

We project both backs to go over their total this week, but I prefer Allen, as he was the more explosive and productive player down the stretch last season, averaging over 83 yards per game over the last six games.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Kaytron Allen MORE than 56.5 rushing yards

WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

It's no secret that Coach Prime is going to put his son QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter in the best position to get selected early in next year's NFL Draft. A prime time Thursday night game on ESPN is the perfect place to remind the world how explosive this pair of Heisman Trophy candidates can be together.

In 2023, Hunter topped 70 yards receiving in seven of the eight games when he was targeted more than twice. Like last season, Colorado's run game and defense are questionable, which should lead to a lot of shootouts again, including against North Dakota State, the no. 2-ranked team in the FCS Preseason rankings.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Travis Hunter MORE than 70.5 receiving yards

Week 1 College Football PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 1:

Jalen Milroe more than 0.5 pass yards

Graham Mertz less than 246.5 pass yards

Kaytron Allen more than 56.5 rush yards

Travis Hunter more than 70.5 receiving yards

