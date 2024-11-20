DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 13

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. After a slow start to the season, we're on a roll:

3-0 on last week's picks

5-0 on the past five QB passing yards picks

6-0 on the past six RB rushing yards picks

Let's keep it going with my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props for Week 13, which I identified with some guidance from the Picks & Props app.

QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

After a strong start to the season, Raiola and the Cornhuskers have cooled off, losing four straight games while only averaging 177.6 passing yards per game. This week they'll face a Wisconsin defense that just held Oregon to 16 points and Heisman candidate QB Dillon Gabriel to 221 passing yards. Wisconsin has played great against the pass all season, allowing just 164.8 pass yards per game, 8th best in the country.

Sportsbooks give this game an implied score of 23-20, suggesting both teams could struggle to move the ball, which is no surprise, considering neither team has scored more than 20 points since mid-October.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Dylan Raiola LESS than 211.5 passing yards

RB Delbert Mimms, Eastern Michigan

This is a great example of a top prop that I would've overlooked if not for the Picks & Props tool. Over the past six weeks Mimms has 20 or more rush attempts in four games. With an average of 4.1 yards per carry, he's not one of the most effective backs in the country, but that kind of volume is all we need in this situation. Tonight, Eastern Michigan faces a Buffalo defense that is ranked 84th in rush yards allowed per game.

If you like this pick, lock it in before the number moves. While other pick'em sites and sportsbooks have it as high as 71.5, we can get great value at 61.5 yards on PrizePicks.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Delbert Mimms MORE than 61.5 rushing yards

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Will the real Emeka Egbuka please stand up? Through the first six games of the season, Egbuka had 40 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns. He was getting nearly nine targets per game and averaging over 13 yards per catch. In the past four games, he has seen just 3.5 targets per game and accumulated a total of 86 yards. Both Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate appear to have taken over as QB Will Howard's no. 1 and no. 2 options in the passing game.

Egbuka, who is projected to be a top 10 2025 NFL draft pick by many, certainly has the talent to easily top this number, but I'm not going to count on that happening against Indiana's top 25 passing defense in the game of the week.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Emeka Egbuka LESS than 51.5 receiving yards

Week 13 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 13:

Dylan Raiola LESS than 211.5 passing yards

Delbert Mimms MORE than 61.5 rushing yards

Emeka Egbuka LESS than 51.5 receiving yards

Week 12 Results:

Cooper Legas MORE than 210.5 passing yards - win

Corey Kiner MORE than 82.5 rushing yards - win

Jeremiah Smith MORE than 76.5 receiving yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 19-17

Follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks.

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.