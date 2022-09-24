DraftKings College Football DFS: Night Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

One thing you worry about here is the blowout potential as Kentucky is a -26.5 point favorite at home against NIU but the Huskies' pass defense is also that bad. Northern Illinois is giving up 284.3 ypg through the air and Will Levis was still able to put up a season-high 31fp last week even though UK cruised to a 31-0 win over Youngstown State (27/35, 377, 2/2).

Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud are both projected for over 25 points but Williams has the better matchup on paper against Oregon State with a 70+ point O/U while Ohio State plays Wisconsin.

Eight Games make up the DraftKings night slate for Week 4, the marquee target being #7 USC traveling to Oregon State in a game with a 70.5 over/under. UNLV at Utah State is the only other game with a total in the 60s and Iowa at Rutgers is a matchup only a mother could love as that O/U is a mere 34 points.

CFB DFS: DraftKings Night Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 4

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Will Levis ($8,300) Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Doug Brumfield ($7,100) UNLV at Utah State

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield has some value in a game with the second-highesthighest-priced betting total of the night. He's a dual threat that had 100 yards rushing and 2 TD on the ground to go with 211 and 2 scores through the air (41fp). Utah State just gave up 400 yards of offense to Weber State in a 38-7 loss at home and was pounded 55-0 by Alabama the game before that.

Chance Nolan ($6,500) USC at Oregon State

The Beavers have 32.5 implied points for Saturday night's meeting with USC which bodes well for Oregon State QB Chance Nolan's production. You have to take the quality of opponent into consideration but Nolan was great last week going 19/25 for 276 and 4 TDs (and a rushing score) as OSU put up 68 points on Montana State.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

TreVeyon Henderson ($8,400) is the highest priced RB on the slate but he's got a meeting with Wisconsin who has been 6th best vs. the RB position this year. Braelon Allen ($7,100) is in a similar spot in that same game as the Buckeyes defense has been 20th best vs. the RB position.

Raheim Sanders ($7,400) Arkansas vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M defense has been stout this season but you have to at least like Arkansas' commitment to the run. Raheim Sanders has 20+ carries in all three Razorbacks games this season and it never hurts that he also has 7 catches on the year, taking one reception 73 yards for a TD last week.

Calvin Tyler, Jr. ($4,800) UNLV at Utah State

Utah State has been involved in two blowout losses the last two games, falling 35-7 to Weber State and 55-0 to Alabama. That has killed Calvin Tyler, Jr.'s usage a bit but in the season-opening 31-20 win over UConn, the Aggies RB had 33 carries for 161 yards to go along with two catches for 33. What we need here is USU to keep it close (+2.5 underdogs) or God forbid, get a lead.

Aidan Robbins ($4,700) UNLV at Utah State

That's a great price to see if Aidan Robbins can run it back for UNLV. He carried the rock 29 times for 277 yards and 3 TDs last week against North Texas, and a Utah State defense that gave up 199 yards rushing to Weber State last week isn't exactly intimidating.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

USC WR Jordan Addison gets a $10k plus price tag on the DraftKings night slate and with good reason in a game with a 70-point total. The Ohio State WRs are also near the top of the list but Wisconsin's defense is a tough matchup.

Dane Key (6,300) at Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois

Dane Key is priced slightly lower than his teammate Tayvion Robinson but it's been Key who has a TD catch in all three Kentucky games this season while Robinson has yet to get his first score. They both could easily find paydirt on Saturday night against an NIU team that is ranked 355th vs. the WR position.

Ricky White ($5,800) UNLV at Utah State

Ricky White has 8+ targets in two of UNLV's three games this season and has posted three total TDs. His teammate Kyle Williams is also a possible play here considering he has 20 targets the last two games, the fact that Williams caught just 3 of 11 passes in week two is a bit of a concern though.

Zay Flowers ($5,800) Boston College at Florida State

Zay Flowers is the go-to receiver for BC, getting 10 targets in the opener against Rutgers and catching all 8 of his targets for 89 yards and a TD in week 3. The Boston College at Florida State total is just 48.5, but Flowers had his big outing in week 1 in just a 22-21 Rutgers win.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

KJ Jefferson ($7,000) Arkansas vs Texas A&M

People are going to be staying away from KJ Jefferson on Saturday night due to his matchup with a Texas A&M defense that is allowing just 8.7 ppg and 147.3 ypg through the air. The Aggies have been the 10th best team vs. the QB position this season but Jefferson might just transcend matchups.

Kavosiey Smoke ($6,100) Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Kentucky should be able to rack up yards on the ground and through the air against a bad Northern Illinois defense which bodes well for the upside of Kavosley Smoke. Smoke is averaging 16 totes a game the last two and NIU ranks 235th defensively vs. the RB position.

Emeka Egbuka ($6,200) Wisconsin at Ohio State

It's always a crapshoot with the Ohio State trio of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Emeka Egbuka especially against the Wisconsin defense. Ekbuga has been on one lately though with over 115 yards receiving in each of the last two games with three TDs.