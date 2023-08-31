DraftKings College Football: Thursday Main Slate Breakdown for Week 1

This article is part of our DraftKings College Football series.

DraftKings has chosen to take the entire slate as the main offering, so we'll have 11 games to cover for DraftKings' broad array of contests. The biggest guarantee for Thursday is the $200,000 Thursday kickoff, which has a $20 entry fee and a 50k prize for first place. Are you new to College Football DFS? Check out my College Football DFS 101 article for tips and useful terminology that I'll employ throughout the season.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Wake Forest (N/A) vs. Elon O/U: N/A

Central Florida (-36.5) vs. Kent O/U: 55.5

Georgia State (N/A) vs. URI O/U: N/A

Western Michigan (N/A) vs. St. Francis O/U: N/A

North Carolina State (-14.5) @ Connecticut O/U: 46.5

Utah (-3.5) vs. Florida O/U: 44.5

Missouri (N/A)i vs. South Dakota O/U: N/A

Minnesota (-7) vs. Nebraska O/U: 43.5

Tulsa (N/A) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff O/U: N/A

UAB (N/A) vs. North Carolina A&T O/U: N/A

Arizona State (N/A) vs Southern Utah O/U N/A



Unfortunately, we may never see spreads and totals for some of these games, and unless there is a glaring justification for rostering a player on one of these teams, I'm inclined to fade them. The exceptions in this list are Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Arizona State and possibly Western Michigan. There are no games on this slate that hit my sweet spot for DFS production, which I define as a narrow spread and a game total over 50. Most of my exposure will come from N.C. State and UCF, although the blowout risk for UCF will lower that percentage somewhat.

INJURIES

UTAH Cameron Rising (knee) - DOIUBTFUL

Obviously, this is huge news and could be the difference-maker that gets the Gators through at high altitude. Bryson Barnes is expected to start instead, and while he could be a dart throw GPP quarterback, I expect him to be little more than a game manager Thursday night. He did manage to squeak into a couple of Superflex spots for me.

WEATHER

Wake Forest vs.Elon - weather conditions will be in flux Thursday depending on hurricane Idalia's path

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah - 35 percent chance of rain

Week 1 CFB DFS Plays on DraftKings

Quarterback

Brennan Armstrong, N.C. State @ UConn ($8.900)

Armstrong takes over for Devin Leary, who went through the portal and ended up at Kentucky. Armstrong's arrival (along with UVA OC Robart Anae) is expected to be an upgrade for the Wolfpack, and coach Dave Doeren has hinted at a more balanced attack this season after running the ball 65 percent of the time in 2022. Armstrong's dual-threat capability is what makes him special, and he's easily the safest bet on this massive slate. After a frustrating season under Tony Elliott, he should get back to the stats he put up in his 2021 season, when he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns, along with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Mitch Griffis, Wake Forest vs. Elon ($8,300)

It's hard to replace a guy like Sam Hartman, but Griffis spent last year watching him work and did well when he was called upon. He connected on over 70 percent of his passes in four games of intermittent play and threw for five scores. The Demon Deacons are loaded at wide receiver, and thanks to a weak opponent, Girfis is expected to spread the ball around during his welcome party as Wake's new starter.

Darren Grainger, Georgia State @ URI ($7,400)

Although the Panthers struggled to a 4-8 record last season, Grainger finished with an impressive stat line. He threw for 2,443 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, and added 754 rushing yards and six touchdowns to pad his fantasy totals. URI ranked 94th nationally against the pass last season, and although their secondary may be their strongest suit, Grainge should be able to keep them flatfooted as a constant threat to take the ball himself.

Also consider: Jaden Rashada, Arizona State vs. Southern Utah ($9,800)

Running Back

I've downgraded Ja'Quinden Jackson, but let's not forget he started as a quarterback at Utah. Those skills could come in handy with Rising out.

Jordan Ford, Tulsa vs. Arkansas-PB ($5,300)

Ford is Tulsa's top back entering the season, and he'll play a team that ranked a lowly 282nd against the run in 2022. I don't expect much exposure to Ford, as he was a manual add who avoided my optimizer builds. What he lacks in size (5-9), he makes up for in speed and shiftiness. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry as a backup last season.

Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State vs. Southern Utah ($5,900)

Skattebo is atop the depth chart for a lopsided matchup against Southern Utah. I wouldn't be against taking a speculative route with DeCarlos Brooks ($5,400), but a lot would depend on how well Rashada plays in the first half. For those unfamiliar with Skattebo, he was an FCS darling at Sacramento State, where he shattered school records with 1,744 yards of total offense in 2022. His receiving acumen makes him worthy of every-down consideration.

Also consider: Anthony Grant, Nebraska ($4,900)

Wide Receiver

Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest vs. Elon ($6,500)

Banks is excellent on his own, but I'm especially fond of a Griffis/Banks stack here. I've already elaborated on Griffis' outlook this season, and Banks figured to be one of his top targets. The junior enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2022, snagging 42 balls for 632 yards and nine touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe, Utah vs. Florida ($3,700)

I've downgraded a few Utes due to Rising's absence, but if Kuithe is healthy, he'll be the perfect security blanket for Bryson Barnes. Throughout the years, I've recommended a universal tight end fade, But Kuithe's talent and opportunity in this offense is an exception. Keep an eye on his status leading up to Thursday's game, and if he sits, go ahead and pivot to Thomas Yassmin ($3,400).



Bradley Rozner, N.C. State @ UConn ($3,200)

If you can afford it, I am fine with an Armstrong stack with Keyon Lesane ($5,000) if you can afford it, but Rozner is a very appealing dart throw. The Rice transfer had a tremendous second season before hitting the Wolkpack in the transfer portal and, at 6-4, the tallest receiver on the roster. I'm a little hesitant about this value grab because I'm not 100 percent sure he will even dress - he doesn't show up on some depth charts. Keep an eye out, and if you need a discount, Rozner could be it.

Also consider: Luther Burden, Missouri vs, South Dakota ($6,800)

