DraftKings College Football: Wednesday Bowl Game Main Slate Picks and Strategy

College Football DFS Picks: R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Slate

Slate Overview

Single-game DFS slates can be interesting to tackle, especially in a Western Kentucky vs South Alabama matchup featuring a couple teams that don't exactly get much national TV exposure.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Quarterback

The QB slot for the New Orleans Bowl is interestingly priced. USA's Carter Bradley has the better matchup, but WKU's Austin Reed is one of the most prolific passers in the country.

Austin Reed ($10,600) Western Kentucky

Reed threw for 4,250 yards this season, which was second in the country behind Washington's Michael Penix. That's quite a year for somebody playing in the FBS for the first time after transferring from West Florida. Reed threw for at least 377 yards in three of the last four games of the season, threw six touchdowns in a win over Charlotte in Week 10 and also led the Hilltoppers with eight scores on the ground.

Carter Bradley ($11,800) South Alabama

Reed throws the ball all over the field, but he's also up against South Alabama's 12th-ranked total defense, which allows just 304.7 yards per game. That's why the Bradley is the pricier option for the New Orleans Bowl even though WKU only allowed 224.3 passing yards game themselves. Bradley was also a little loose with the football late in the year, throwing half of his 10 interceptions over the last four games.

Running Back

The ground game matchup favors South Alabama, because their defense ranked fifth in the country this year, giving up just 88.8 yards per contest. That includes holding talented UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet to 78 yards on 13 carries in Week 3.

La'Damian Webb ($9,800) South Alabama

Webb is easily the top RB option for the New Orleans Bowl, having run for 1,010 yards and 13 scores this season. Western Kentucky's top two runners combined haven't matched those totals, and Webb has huge upside, as we saw when he tossed up against 162 yards and three touchdowns against Arkansas State in Week 9 and followed that up with 247 yards and 4 scores against Georgia Southern a week later.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter ($3,200) Western Kentucky

South Alabama's backup running back is priced higher than Ervin-Poindexter -- Western Kentucky's starter -- on Wednesday, because a) the Hilltoppers are a passing team and b) the Jaguars don't give up much on the ground. On the bright side, Ervin-Pointexter notched his first and only 100-yard game of the season against Florida Atlantic his last time out. However, he racked up more than 20 percent of his 493 yards on the season in that game alone.

Wide Receiver

Even though Western Kentucky throws the ball a lot more than South Alabama, three of the five priciest wideouts for the New Orleans Bowl are Jaguars. Maybe there will be some variance here?

Malachi Corley (9,600) Western Kentucky

Corley totaled over 1,100 yards during the regular season, and he tallied three touchdowns in the opener against Austin Peay and two in the finale against Florida Atlantic. Conley had 20 targets over the last two games of the season and at least 90 receiving yards in each of the final five.

Jaylen Hall (7,000) Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky's second leading receiver, Daewood Davis (882 yards, 7 TDs), opted out of the New Orleans Bowl, which will allow Hall to get more looks. Hall (729 yards, 5 TDs) had at least seven catches in each of the final three games of the regular season and went for over 100 yards in two of those.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Carter Bradley ($17,700) South Alabama

Bradley is the GPP play, as Reed is expected to be rostered by around 70 percent of players. If South Alabama's defense is legit it could be a tough evening for the Hilltoppers, but Bradley may be forced to throw a lot to keep pace with the high-scoring WKU offense.

RB - La'Damian Webb ($9,800) South Alabama

The chalk play is likely going to be in Wednesday's perfect lineup, because Webb seems like the surest of sure things in this game. He has twice as many yards as any Western Kentucky running back and four times as many touchdowns.

WR - Caullin Lacy ($8,400) South Alabama

DFS players have soured on Lacy for the New Orleans Bowl, mostly because of the price and the fact that he had a 1-target game in week 12 against Southern Miss. That being said he has found the end zone in his last three so there is some upside in this play.

