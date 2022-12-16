Fenway Bowl Picks: Cincinnati vs. Louisville Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Fenway Bowl Betting Preview: Cincinnati vs. Louisville Best Bets

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Louisville Cardinals head into their matchup in the Fenway Bowl with interim coaches patrolling the sidelines. Cincinnati's former head coach, Luke Fickell, is now the head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers and former Louisville head coach, Scott Satterfield, is now the head coach at Cincinnati. It might be awkward to see who Scott Satterfield roots for on Saturday.

The Bearcats will also be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant, as he is currently out with a foot injury. Evan Prater is expected to be the man under center for Cincinnati. Prater had an uninspiring performance in the Bearcats' final regular season contest against Tulane, completing just 10 of 26 pass attempts for 102 yards and an interception.

Louisville also dropped their regular season finale against the Kentucky Wildcats after their starting quarterback Malik Cunningham left the contest early. Cunningham announced earlier in the month that he is opting out of the bowl game.

Ohio is set to launch sports betting in a few weeks and those located in the Buckeye State can get ahead of the game with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Odds for the Fenway Bowl

Spread: Louisville -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 39.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cincinnati +102, Louisville -122 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The total is currently set at a very low 39.5, and with both teams dealing with interim head coaches and the injury status of a few key players, it's justifiably low. The defenses of both Cincinnati (21st in the NCAA) and Louisville (19th in the NCAA ) rank highly in points per game allowed. Although the Bearcats average 31.1 points per game on offense, they haven't scored 30 points in a game since their matchup with Tulsa on October 1st; their offense hasn't been clicking and it doesn't appear to be turning a corner anytime soon.

The spread is a narrow 1.5 points, and Cincinnati has not been kind to bettors on the spread this season, going 3-8-1 against the spread. The Bearcats have only been an underdog on the spread once this season, and that was their latest contest against Tulane, which the Bearcats failed to cover.

Louisville is a much more palatable 7-5 against the spread this year, and in the three scenarios where the Cardinals were set as favorites on the spread by less than a touchdown, they have covered on all three occasions; which could bode well for the 1.5-point favorites in the Fenway Bowl.

Sign up at FanDuel using the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for a pre-live bonus before launch.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Betting Picks This Week

After qualifying for a Bowl appearance, it's a nice cap to a somewhat forgettable season for Louisville. While the Cardinals finished with a record of just 7-5, two of those losses came with backup quarterback Brock Domann as the predominant signal-caller. With Malik Cunningham seemingly out, this projects to be a low scoring defensive battle.

Boston Red Sox legend, Dwight Evans, manned rightfield in Fenway for years, but it's Cardinals running back Tiyon Evans that will star in the backfield at Fenway on Saturday. Evans has averaged over six yards per carry, but has yet to play since mid-November. If Evans does indeed suit up, he will form a strong running game trio with running back Jawhar Jordan, who is coming off back-to-back 100+ yard rushing performances and the scrambling Cunningham, who has rushed for 12 touchdowns in an injury-shortened season.

With head coach Luke Fickell absent from Cincinnati's sideline and backup quarterback Evan Prater running the offense, the Bearcats will have their hands full at Fenway Park on Saturday. It may be difficult for Cincy to keep up on offense.

Fenway Bowl Best Bets: Louisville -1.5 On The Spread and Moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Prediction

Two interim head coaches will lead two offenses with injury questions. Expect a lot of running and grinding the clock down to a nub.

Cincinnati's defense is ranked 17th in the NCAA in passing yards allowed, surrendering just 186.4 passing yards per game. Louisville's defense is allowing just 206.5 passing yards per game, which is ranked 35th in the NCAA. With both defenses thwarting opposing passers with regularity, I wouldn't expect there to be too many passing attempts in this matchup. This game will be a back and forth of three yards and a cloud of dust-type plays.

Cardinals' wide receiver Tyler Hudson could stand out as a big play receiver in a game expected to have plenty of rushing attempts. One big play to Hudson could boost Louisville's chances; Hudson is averaging 15 yards per catch this season.

Like the 1967 World Series, the Cardinals will be victorious at Fenway.