Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

The Hoosiers are looking to rebound from a brutal 2021 campaign that saw them win all of two games. Hey, so far, so good, as Indiana is 2-0. However, it is not exactly an impressive 2-0 after beating Illinois with some questionable calls and a win over Idaho where it trailed at the half, so there are still questions to be asked. One of those games the Hoosiers won last season? A 33-31 road victory against these same Hilltoppers. Will history repeat itself? Or will Western Kentucky serve up a revenge win in Bloomington?

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Odds for Week 3

Spread: Indiana -6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 61.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Indiana -245, Western Kentucky +198

The Hoosiers are slight favorites in this battle of 2-0 teams. Western Kentucky has not been challenged at all yet, having played Austin Peay and Hawaii. Indiana just beat Idaho in unconvincing fashion, but it did beat Illinois 23-20 in its opener, the closest thing to a "notable" win for these teams thus far.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Betting Picks This Week

Last year Western Kentucky had one of the all-time one-season success stories. The Hilltoppers ported over the Houston Baptist offense, primarily offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and quarterback Bailey Zappe, and it worked a treat. Zappe set FBS passing records and the offense was truly fun to watch. Now, though, Kittley is at Texas Tech and Zappe is a professional. Zappe's replacement Austin Reed has thrown seven touchdowns through two games. Indiana has a new starting quarterback as well, Mizzou transfer Connor Bazelak. He's brought his turnover issues with him to Bloomington. Bazelak has a pick in each of his starts after having 11 last season. Were I not being asked to make a pick on this game, it's one I would steer clear of personally. Both of these teams have sweated out wins against FCS schools. Right now, the idea of picking the Hoosiers to beat an FBS school by more than a touchdown is too much for me.

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Best Bet: Western Kentucky +6.5 at PointsBet Sportsbook

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky Prediction

The Hilltoppers offense has looked solid, having averaged 43.5 points against incredibly-easy competition. Indiana did hold Illinois to 20 points, but Illinois' strength is defense, not scoring. Last week, Indiana won on the road by two points. Is being at home, as is tradition, worth three points? If so, that still doesn't get the Hoosiers to a seven-point win. I can see Indiana winning. I can also see them losing. Either way, I see it being close, and I don't see a comfortable win one way or another. Since Indiana is at home, I will pick them to win the game, but I am seeing this as a nail-biter. As I said, though, my confidence in picking this matchup is not high. The crystal ball is hazy on this one.

