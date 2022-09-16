Kansas State vs. Tulane Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 3

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Tulane @ Kansas State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 3

Two things are going to happen in Saturday's meeting between the Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats (3:00 PM ET, ESPN+). Tulane QB Michael Pratt is going to throw a TD as he's done in 22 of his last 23 games and KSU RB Deuce Vaughn is going to top the century mark on the ground as he's done in eight straight.

What happens aside from the performances of Pratt and Vaughn will determine which of these two teams goes to 3-0 in 2022. Tulane has beat up on a couple of lesser opponents (Massachusetts, Alcorn State) both at home while K-State looked good in a 40-17 win over Missouri last weekend - but one in which the weather played a big factor.

For users in Kansas, try the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code to earn $200 in free bets. Users can also get the latest information and up-to-date sportsbook promotions for Kansas Sports Betting.

Tulane @ Kansas State Odds for Week 3

Spread: Kansas State -13.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 47.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Kansas State -625; Tulane +500 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Kansas State opened as -16.5 favorites so betting has pushed that number down three points. Tulane has looked solid in going 2-0 and they have a veteran QB coming off a career-high in passing, but this is also their biggest real test of the young season and their first road trip.

Tulane @ Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

KSU didn't put a ton of stuff on film last week against Missouri, playing in rainy weather that caused a one-hour delay due to lightning. That means we still haven't seen the best of what Adrian Martinez can offer - the Nebraska QB who had 500+ yards rushing in each of his last four seasons in Lincoln as well as 2,863 yards and 14 TD passes last year. Martinez has just 154 yards through the air and 91 on the ground in his first two games with K-State.

If Martinez has a breakout game the Wildcats can cover the -13.5 points, especially with Vaughn going for 126 and 145 yards rushing in the first two contests of the season. Throw in KSU playing their third straight game in Manhattan and they definitely have an edge.

Tulane @ Kansas State Best Bet: KSU -13.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of an offer in which you can bet $5 and get $150, win or lose.

Tulane @ Kansas State Prediction

Vaughn offers nice stability in the KSU backfield but if Martinez can find his place in this Wildcats offense this could be a breakout game for the home team. KSU is unveiling a new "Willie the Wildcat" helmet and special uniform this week which should add even more energy to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium crowd - especially important with the Green Wave on the road for the first time this season.

Tulane's QB Pratt was highly efficient last week and is completing 70.2% of his passes through two games. Those were home games against inferior opponents though and he's facing a Kansas State defense that picked off passes on four straight Missouri drives last week.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.