Kentucky vs Georgia: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 6

College Football Picks: Kentucky vs. Georgia Best Bets

Week 6 brings us a top-25 matchup between No. 20 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia. Kentucky is coming in hot off a 33-14 dismantling of Florida. Georgia comes in after just sneaking out alive from Jordan-Hare with a 27-20 victory over the Auburn Tigers. To this point, Georgia has seemingly played down to all of their competition, and Kentucky has gotten better week after week.

Kentucky vs Georgia Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: Kentucky +14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Georgia -14.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Kentucky +455 (PointsBet); Georgia -600 (BetMGM)

Over/Under: Over 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 47.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Kentucky vs Georgia Betting Picks for Week 6

With both Kentucky and Georgia being anchored by their defense, under 47.5 certainly seems like a great play. Carson Beck sure entry leads the SEC in passing and Devin Leary has been less than consistent, throwing an interception in five of six games. On the road with the inconsistency of Leary there is likely not much value in the money line but the over/under and spread is likely where there will be greater value in this game.

Kentucky vs Georgia Expert Pick: Georgia -14.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

There has been a lot of talk in the media this past week about how Georgia isn't playing up to the standard set out for them. Kirby Smart was a bit testy with the media when questioned about the play of his team and referenced the competition level in the SEC being a big reason for some of the woes. Auburn may not have been at the top of the list when it comes to SEC competition last week, but right now, Kentucky is playing as if they are the second-best team in the SEC East. The talent on the Georgia team is well documented, but not so much for Kentucky. The Wildcats offense this year has a plethora of talent, starting with the SEC's leading rusher Ray Davis. Kentucky also has a trio of solid wide receivers: two sophomores in Barion Brown and Freshman All-American Honorable Mention from a year ago Dane Key, and this year's leading receiver, Tayvion Robinson. The Wildcats offense is led by transfer quarterback Devin Leary. Leary has had a bit of an up-and-down start to the season; he has thrown for 1,129 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 57.7 percent passing. Seven of Leary's 10 touchdowns came against Akron and Eastern Kentucky; meanwhile, he also had his first game without an interception in a game where he went just 9-for-19 for 69 yards.

Kentucky vs Georgia Predictions for Week 6

This Kentucky team may have some more legitimate talent than usual, but this is still a Georgia team that has won back-to-back national championships. It seems as though the Bulldogs have sleepwalked to this point of the season, but with the media attention they have received this week, the Bulldogs should come out ready to play. Couple that with Kentucky's struggles with penalties (73rd in the country with 6.3 penalties per game) and the difficulties of playing in a road environment, it will likely make for a tough day for the Wildcats.