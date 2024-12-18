LA Bowl Picks, Predictions and Odds: California vs. UNLV

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LA Bowl Picks: Cal vs. UNLV

The 6-6 Cal Bears squeaked into bowl eligibility and drew a fierce opponent in the 10-3 UNLV Rebels, who saw their CFP aspirations evaporate against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship. There's also a seismic shift in the leadership for the Rebels, and we'll get into that in a moment. We'll first take a look at the current betting odds for the contest, which will take place at 6:00 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

California vs. UNLV LA Bowl Betting Odds

Spread: UNLV -3 (ESPN Bet), Cal +3.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 45.5 (Caesars Sportsbook), Under 46.5 (ESPN Bet)

Moneyline: UNLV -152 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Cal +148 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The line in this game has shifted significantly in favor of UNLV. Had you taken a swing at the line when Cal was favored, I'd be on board with it, but that opportunity has since passed. The total line has actually shrunk a bit, and I think it's the perfect time to pounce on the over as a result.

Cal vs. UNLV LA Bowl Betting Picks

There are two headlines that are worth noting when considering wagers for the LA Bowl.

UNLV has lost head coach Barry Odom to Purdue, and he's already been replaced by Dan Mullen. The former Florida head coach will leave the broadcasting booth and return to the college ranks, likely bringing new assistants with him. While the transition is already taking place, the play calling won't change under OC Brennan Marion, and wide receivers coach Del Alexander will be the head honcho on the sidelines. While there won't be any tangible effects from Odom's departure, any major coaching change will have some impact on morale. Most view the Mullen hire as a brilliant move, so the momentum favors UNLV in that regard.

While UNLV has retained most of its roster for the postseason, Cal has been hammered with transfer portal losses, with starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza being the most notable player. It's unclear who the Bears will select to replace him, but the passing game should be downgraded regardless of who ends up under center.

While both teams present a similar quality defensively, they also have deficiencies in specific categories. UNLV ranks 95th in passing defense and has had struggles containing explosive plays through the air. Cal's defense has imploded down the stretch, allowing an average of 30.6 points to opponents over the past three games. Despite Cal's quarterback issues, I think the Bears' rushing attack will make headway against the Rebels, and the inexperienced signal-caller is set up nicely to take advantage of UNLV's porous secondary. I don't doubt both team's ability to rack up points. Taking the over in a bowl game with a low total is an overall winner over the past couple of seasons. I lean UNLV as the slight underdog, but I think the total is the better wager.

California vs. UNLV Best Bet: Over 45.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

California vs. UNLV LA Bowl Predictions

One reason I favor the over is the electrifying play of Hajj-Malik Williams, who emerged as one of the country's best dual-threat quarterbacks down the stretch. UNLV doesn't turn the ball over often, and Williams has only thrown five picks this season. Cal will be a stiff defensive test, and while Cal head coach Justin Wilcox will have a plan to contain Williams, his ability to break open in space will keep the Bears on their toes. UNLV also has some stellar secondary playmakers, with Ricky White as the top wideout and Jai'Den Thomas holding down the fort at running back.

Along with uncertainty at quarterback, Cal's offensive outlook is worsened by the portal departure of Nyziah Hunter, who was one of Mendoza's top targets this season. Additionally, running back Jaivian Thomas missed the final regular season game, and his status for the bowl is up in the air. Jaydn Ott has underperformed this season, so Thomas' absence would create a serious downgrade at running back. The Bears are also thin along the offensive line, which will make matters worse for whoever ends up taking snaps at quarterback. I was planning on only taking the Over, but I think momentum, talent and game readiness are all in UNLV's favor, and they are ultimately difficult to pick against.