Las Vegas Bowl Best Bets: Florida vs Oregon State Picks and Betting Preview

Florida vs Oregon State: Las Vegas Bowl Betting Odds and Expert Picks

The 31st edition of the Las Vegas Bowl will feature a Florida Gators team that finished the season at 6-6 going up against an Oregon State team that finished the season at 9-3. Oregon State ended their season on quite the high note as they took down in-state rival Oregon ending their hopes of a PAC-12 title game appearance. Florida on the other hand had a much different course to their season as they opened up with a big win over number seven Utah then faltered through out the season finishing at a disappointing 6-6.

Florida vs Oregon State Odds for the Las Vegas Bowl

Spread: Oregon State -9.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 52.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon State -345; Florida +270 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line hasn't seen as much movement as bowl lines typically do as opt outs on both sides were announced fairly early. With no surprise Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson decided to opt out as he projects to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft. Because of this major opt out, the line opened at Oregon State -10 on most major books and has stayed in the general vicinity only moving to -9.5.

Florida vs Oregon State Betting Picks for the Las Vegas Bowl

Obviously a quarterback opt out is a major factor and is very evident in the game line. However, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have former Ohio State transfer and highly touted prospect out of high school Jack Miller. Miller saw action in mop up duty five times for the Buckeyes over two seasons before transferring to Florida in the offseason. Though Miller is a highly touted prospect he will likely need and get a lot of help from his backfield as the Gators boast a fantastic running back duo of Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne. Oregon State will also look to feature their running game as they boast an offense that was extremely balanced putting up 2,405 yards through the air and 2,390 yards on the ground on the season. This game will likely come down to who wins the battle in the trenches as the running game for both offenses will likely dictate the outcome.

Florida vs Oregon State Best Bets for Las Vegas Bowl: Under 52.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Las Vegas Bowl Prediction

I see this game being a grind it out battle between two teams that will likely try to establish the run early and use the ground game to open up things in the passing attack. Because of this I don't see a very high scoring affair so I think a little bowl season under chasing is in effect here; under 52.5 and I also like Florida at +9.5 as I think this will be a one score game as well.

