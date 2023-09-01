Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds and Best Bets

A conference opener to start the season for the Cardinals and Yellow Jackets is set for Friday evening. Though in Atlanta, this won't be on campus at Georgia Tech, but rather at Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown. The Jackets were a disappointing 5-7 last season, but a reasonable and competitive 4-4 following Geoff Collins' firing under interim now full-time head coach Brent Key. Lousiville is ushering in a new era under Jeff Brohm, who takes over the program after going 36-34 in six seasons at Purdue. The Cardinals went 7-5 last year. These two sides haven't met since 2020, when the Jackets ran all over the Cardinals in a 47-26 victory.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: Louisville -7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Louisville -295 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Georgia Tech +240 (DraftKings SportsBook)

The line here opened at Louisville -8.5 and remained as such for the bulk of the preseason, but we've seen a one-point dip in the last two days. It still sits above a touchdown, so if you're backing the Cardinals, there's no reason to dive in now. If it ticks back up, so be it, but if we see it slide more, you'll get it below or at worst at that magical one-score number. Obviously, the opposite applies if you're backing the Jackets. Get in now before you lose that half point "advantage."

The total has dropped rather dramatically since it's opening, where it came in at 51.5. It's hard to say if that's a product of Week 0 games and new clock rules limiting the number of snaps, or if bettors are doubting both sides offenses. The anticipated final of 28-20.5 certainly casts doubts on the Jackets' ability to get in the end zone.

Moneyline-wise, there's some appeal to the Jackets, but Louisville's number is only interesting if you're into a two or three-leg parlay with heavy favorites. Both numbers sit near where they opened, though they have danced throughout. Louisville has been as high as -340, and as low as -278, while the Jackets have ranged from +225 to +270.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Picks for Week 1

A year ago, Louisville led the nation in sacks, while Georgia Tech was 113th in sacks allowed. For better or worse, the Jackets return four of their five starting offensive linemen. Are they just bad blockers, or can we expect some moderate improvement? I'm leaning towards the latter, especially when considering the Cardinals will be essentially starting anew with their defensive line. The Jackets don't offer much in terms of offensive excitement, but if Texas A&M transfer QB Haynes King has ample time to throw, it goes a long way toward keeping the Jackets in this game.

On the other side, we know Brohm's offense is heavy passing, which seems to play into the Jackets defensive strength. Georgia Tech's secondary allowed just 212.4 ypg and a solid 17:11 TD:INT ratio last year and return most of its key pieces. Their front seven remains questionable at best, and while transfers can help, this seems like where Louisville can attack successfully. Jawhar Jordan is a skilled runner, averaging 5.7 ypc a year ago. But was that a product of RPOs under former quarterback Malik Cunningham? New starter Jack Plummer doesn't offer any mobility.

There's no doubt Louisville is the more skilled side. But I'm questioning if they'll commit to attacking the Jackets on the ground enough to open the passing attack. And if Brohm and company insist on throwing often, I like the Jackets to make some pass breakups and perhaps a turnover or two. It's going to take the Cardinals' offensive pieces time to gel and build chemistry, which I believe allows Georgia Tech to keep this close enough to set up a tight, one-score game into the final minutes. If this spread moves, however, I can't back the Jackets.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Best Bet: Georgia Tech (+7.5) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions for Week 1

Backing the Jackets is certainly a risk. I wouldn't expect much, if any, of a home crowd despite playing in their hometown. King didn't show much in his time at A&M, but I think they'll be able to find success on the ground against Louisville's rebuilt front. Dontae Smith will lead that attack, keep the sticks and the clock moving, and limit the Cardinals' offensive opportunities in general and in terms of reps and getting in sync. Plummer is familiar with Brohm's system, but he'll be throwing to a cast of new receivers for him, and presumed leading receiver Jamari Thrash will need to up his game coming in from Georgia State. He faced two Power 5 schools last year in UNC and Auburn, and put up just five total catches for 45 yards. The Jackets have the pieces to keep him under wraps.

Make no mistake, Louisville will get theirs through the air, and Georgia Tech will absolutely struggle to keep up if things turn south early. Louisville has never been a trustworthy team, and while Brohm will get them to a higher standard, that will take time. I'm not bold enough to call an upset, but this seems like a dangerous spot for a new regime. Louisville wins with a late drive or stop, but the Jackets frustrate them and keep it close. Louisville 28-23.