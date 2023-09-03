LSU vs Florida State: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: LSU vs. FSU Best Bets

Week 1 brings us some fun matchups, but none bigger than Sunday Night's bout between two college football heavyweights. No. 5 LSU and No. 8 FSU come into the Camping World Kickoff with high expectations and quarterbacks looking to make an early statement for their Heisman case. Last year's edition gave us a nail-biting 24-23 Seminole victory in which both teams went on to overachieve in 2022 and set up for this much-anticipated matchup to open the season.

LSU vs Florida State Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: LSU -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: LSU -130; FSU +110 DraftKings Sportsbook)

LSU vs Florida State Betting Picks for Week 1

Both LSU and Florida State have a lot of similarities while also coming into the season much improved. Both teams have explosive playmakers at quarterback that can make an impact on the game on the ground and through the air: Jayden Daniels for LSU and Jordan Travis for Florida State. LSU brings back star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who went for over 1,000 yards receiving last year. FSU brings back Johnny Wilson from last season who went for nearly 900 yards receiving and also brought in Keon Coleman, another big-bodied playmaker on the outside who went for 798 yards and seven touchdowns receiving at Michigan State in 2022. These teams are anchored defensively, with elite talent up front and high-potential players on the backend. For the Seminoles, they will feature Jared Verse coming off the edge along with corner Fentrelle Cypress coming over from Virginia. For the Tigers, Harold Perkins will anchor the middle of the defense while Zy Alexander has emerged as a lockdown corner on the outside. With all the similarities and talent on both sides of the ball for these teams, it will likely be a very tightly contested game.

LSU vs Florida State Expert Pick: Over 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook



LSU vs Florida State Predictions for Week 1

While both these teams have formidable defenses and talent on both sides of the ball, they are both led by their offenses. There is a ton of firepower on the outside and under center for both these teams. This will likely be a tightly contested game in its entirety, and it could easily turn into a back-and-forth battle between offenses down the stretch. I think we may see a high-flying finale with one stop or the team getting the ball last, being the deciding factor for this game and sending our point total over 55.5.