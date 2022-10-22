This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LSU vs. Mississippi Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

Ole Miss brings its undefeated record to Baton Rouge this week as the LSU Tigers face yet another tough conference foe. LSU failed miserably in its most recent attempt to defend its home turf at the Tennessee Volunteers came in and destroyed the Tigers, but will that result help them in this spot? Ole Miss meanwhile will face its toughest road test of the season and the Rebels have yet to face a decent team away from home.

LSU vs. Mississippi Odds for Week 8

Spread: LSU -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 67.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: LSU -128; Mississippi +106 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The opening line and the movement since is telling me that no one believes in this undefeated Ole Miss team just yet. The line opened as a pick, which makes sense given LSU is at home, but it has since moved 1.5 points in the Tigers' favor. The total opened at 65 and has since moved upwards to its current spot of 67.5. This tells me that even though the public isn't buying Ole Miss, they do believe that the pace of this game will be dictated by the Rebels.

LSU vs. Mississippi Betting Picks This Week

This is going to be an interesting game because so much is unknown about Ole Miss. They've passed the eye test, but they've yet to really face anyone outside of Kentucky. LSU meanwhile has played FSU, Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The problem is, the Tigers have won just two of those games. This game will come down to one thing...can Ole Miss continue to run the ball with great efficiency? Prior to the past two games, I would have said no, but LSU's rush defense has become leaky over its past two games. As such, I'm siding with Ole Miss plus the points (+1.5) and on the money line (+106). As for the total, if my theory is that Ole Miss can continue to run the ball, then I have to think the over (67.5) is one of the better CFB Week 8 picks.

LSU vs. Mississippi Best Bets: Mississippi +1.5; Mississippi Moneyline (+106)

LSU vs. Mississippi Prediction

As mentioned above, I'm expecting Ole Miss to run the ball out of the gate and run it well. Dual threat QBs have given LSU fits over the past couple weeks and that will again be the case this week as Jaxson Dart can beat you both ways. If LSU loads up on the run, Dart can beat them over the top, which I expect him to do a few times. LSU will stay in the game the entire way because the Tigers have figured out the passing game recently and like Dart, Jayden Daniels can beat you both ways as well. In the end though, it will be the Rebel ground game that makes the difference.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds.