LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 3

LSU vs. Mississippi State Odds, Betting Picks, and Best Bets for Week 3

Conference play gets underway this week as Mississippi State looks to remain undefeated as it travels to Baton Rouge to battle the Tigers, which picked up their first win this past week. LSU rebounded this past week from a tough opening week loss to FSU, but a 65-17 win over Southern will only go so far as a confidence booster. MSU brings a potent passing attack and LSU will need to be at its best to keep up this week.

Sports bettors are looking to bet against LSU these days, so let's look at the odds, our picks, and predictions for this SEC matchup.

LSU vs Mississippi State Odds for Week 3

Spread: Mississippi State -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -120; Tennessee +100 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

These two teams were pegged to finish in the middle of the pack in the SEC this season, which would normally mean that the home team would be favored in this match up, but Mississippi State enters at 2-0 and the Bulldogs have been impressive in both of their wins, which is why they are favored on the road in what is generally a tough spot to play.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Betting Picks This Week

Mississippi State has been the better team of the two this season, but that doesn't mean the Bulldogs can win in this spot. LSU is a work in progress, but the Tigers are bound to pick up a handful of conference wins this season. With that said, this looks like a spot where the road team can take advantage of a team that's still waiting to gel. MSU has played two real teams this season and handled its business in both.

This is a step up in class, but MSU should be too much for LSU. As such, I'm siding with MSU (-1.5) vs. the spread and on the money line (-120). As for the total, it looks a bit small to me, especially for a high-powered offense like MSU. Expect LSU to get some on offense, but MSU will get just a bit more and the back-and-forth action should push this number over 53.5.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction

This game starts at 5pm CDT, which is important because it's only partially a night game. Why does that matter? Well anyone familiar with LSU games in Baton Rouge knows that a few hours can make all the difference when it comes to the rowdiness of the crowd. If this game were starting a couple hours later, you might see a bigger home field advantage. As it is, I see MSU starting fast while there's still some daylight and taking some of the edge off the crowd. LSU will stay within reach for much of the game, but in the end MSU's air attack will have too much success.

