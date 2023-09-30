LSU vs. Ole Miss: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 5

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: LSU vs. Ole Miss Bets

Two ranked SEC teams meet this Saturday in Oxford as LSU looks to remain undefeated in conference play and Ole Miss tries to find its first conference win of the season. LSU survived a tough conference clash this past Saturday against Arkansas, while Ole Miss struggled at Alabama.

LSU vs Ole Miss Betting Odds for Week 5

Spread: LSU -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 67.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -142 LSU (DraftKings Sportsbook); +122 Mississippi (Caesars Sportsbook)

LSU vs Ole Miss Betting Picks for Week 5

Four games into the season, and it's safe to say that neither team is satisfied with where they are at. For the second consecutive season, LSU stumbled out of the gate and lost to FSU, which isn't exactly an embarrassment, but still, losing week 1 is a tough pill to swallow. Ole Miss got off to a good start, winning its first three games, but this past week, the Rebels faced a down Alabama squad and failed to take advantage of what might be the worst 'Tide squad in over a decade.

One of the things I'm looking for this week is how the Rebels bounce back if, in fact, they do bounce back. LSU was fortunate to have Grambling the week following the FSU loss, so the Tigers had time to get right in the head; Ole Miss will not have that luxury as it is stepping right back into the fire.

LSU is following a similar script to this past season in that it lost to FSU in Week 1, then looked like a different team the rest of the season. Although the Tigers weren't all that impressive this past week against Arkansas, they did find a way to win the game, and they are showing signs of improvement.

There isn't much on paper to separate these teams at this point in the season. They both have dynamic QBs with a good rushing attack on offense, and both defenses are good but not great. As far as being battle-tested, LSU has the edge there, as it's faced FSU and two SEC opponents already, while Ole Miss has faced just one complete team (Tulane was missing its star QB when they played Mississippi). The Rebels have home-field advantage, which should make a difference, but I worry about their state of mind after last week's game.

I'm expecting this to be a very tight game, but in the end, I trust Jayden Daniels in a big spot more than Jaxson Dart, so I'm siding with LSU. The money line is probably the way to go here because I do expect a close game.

LSU vs Ole Miss Expert Pick: LSU -142 ML (DraftKings)

LSU vs Ole Miss Predictions for Week 5

I'm expecting Ole Miss to come out hot in this game. Buoyed by the crowd and the desire to make up for this past week, the Rebels will get off to a hot start on offense and perhaps defense as well. The Rebels may even take the lead into the half, but at some point, LSU is going to wear down the Rebels, be it through the air or behind the legs of Daniels, and eventually, the Tigers will take the lead. The lead may switch hands a few times before this game is over, but in the end, the Tigers come out on top of what should be a very entertaining game.

LSU 34-30