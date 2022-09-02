This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Memphis at Mississippi State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

There was a time when the Memphis Tigers were riding high, kings of the American. Then, Mike Norvell went to Florida State and was replaced by Ryan Silverfield as head coach, an internal promotion intended to foster cohesion. Now, a couple of years later, the Tigers are coming off a 6-6 season and Silverfield is firmly on the hot seat. Winning in Starkville to open the campaign would go a long way, but if the Tigers do so, it will be as underdogs.

Memphis at Mississippi State Odds for Week 1

Spread: Memphis -16.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 57.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Memphis +520, Mississippi State -750

Clearly, there is not a ton of faith in Memphis to get this done on the road. To be fair, visiting an SEC school is tough. However, being a 16.5-point underdog leaves the Tigers with enough margin for error to lose by two touchdowns and still cover this spread. That won't cool Silverfield's seat, but it would make people betting on Memphis happy.

Memphis at Mississippi State Betting Picks This Week

I should note that last season the Tigers beat the Bulldogs 31-29. That was in Memphis, though. Is the Bulldogs being at home justification enough for a swing of effectively 19.5 points? The Tigers did lose top receiver Calvin Austin, but Seth Henigan is back at quarterback. I think Memphis covers, but the number that sticks out more is the 56.5 total. Mike Leach is involved here. I like the over quite a bit.

Memphis at Mississippi State Best Bet: OVER 56.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Memphis at Mississippi State Prediction

Both teams have established starting quarterbacks, and Hennigan went through the trials and tribulations of being a true freshman starter in 2021. A lot of people are quite excited about Will Rogers distributing passes in Leach's Air Raid offense, though. The Bulldogs were fourth in passing yards per game in 2021, while the Tigers were 99th in passing yards allowed per contest. If Rogers threw for over 400 yards, it wouldn't surprise me. I think Mississippi State wins, but I see it being more in the 10-to-14-points range. Maybe something along the lines of 38-28, which, of course, would be a total of 66 points. Rogers and Hennigan will stand out, but the Bulldogs get the comfortable, but not easy, win.

