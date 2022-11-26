Michigan at Ohio State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

#3 Michigan at #2 Ohio State Best Bets

Michigan vs Ohio State would be a fun watch even if both teams were 6-5, but when you've got the #3 Wolverines (11-0) visiting the #2 Buckeyes (11-0) there's even more excitement in the air. The winner obviously heads to the Big Ten Championship Game and has a fast track for the CFP regardless of next week's result, which could arguably make this the biggest "The Game" in history.

Michigan at Ohio State Odds for Week 13

Spread: Ohio State -7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Michigan +265 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Ohio State -300 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Michigan exorcised some demons in last year's 42-27 win over Ohio State, snapping a run of eight straight head-to-head victories by the Buckeyes on a cold, snowy day in Ann Arbor. Things get a bit more interesting in Columbus though, where OSU won this matchup 56-27 in 2019 to easily cover the -9 point spread. The Buckeyes have won 17 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings, and have won every game this season by double digits.

Michigan at Ohio State Betting Picks This Week

Running back health plays a big role in this game with Michigan's Blake Corum (1, 457 yards, 18 TDs) leaving last week's 19-7 win over Illinois with a knee injury but Ohio State isn't exactly at full strength in the backfield either with TreVeyon Henderson out and Miyan Williams returning from an injury that kept him out against Maryland.

Corum told reporters last Sunday that the "knee is fine" and "will get better" while Hayden had 146 yards and 3 TDs last week in a 43-30 win at Maryland. The RBs will be fine / cancel each other out, so this year's version of "The Game" is going to be decided by the QBs. Ohio State is miles ahead in that department as C.J. Stroud cements his Heisman resume with a huge game against one of the best defenses in the country.

Michigan @ Ohio State Best Bet: Ohio State -7.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan at Ohio State Prediction

Stroud was frustrated in last year's game at Michigan Stadium, getting hounded all day by Aidan Hutchinson (3 sacks) in a game that almost won the Wolverines end the Heisman Trophy and definitely propelled him to be the #2 pick in the NFL Draft. Michigan still has a good defense this season (#1 in the country in total yards allowed) but Hutchinson was a special talent - while being at home definitely helped the Wolverines as well.

Stroud still had 394 yards passing in last year's game, and this season he's posted 2,991 yards with 35 TDs to just 4 INTs. Michigan got 5 rushing TDs from Hassan Haskins in last year's meeting - winning with a ground game, good defense, and almost in spite of their QB Cade McNamara who was just 13/19 for 159 yards.

Illinois has a good defense, but nothing Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy did in the final minutes last week against the Fighting Illini instilled any confidence that he can go to the Horseshoe and lead the Wolverines to a win. McCarthy missed a lot of key - and somewhat easy - throws that could have put Illinois away earlier in the 19-17 win on a Jake Moody 35-yard FG with :09 left. The crowd in Columbus is not going to be as kind to the Michigan signal caller.

